Austin-based HID Global has acquired De La Rue’s Citizen Identity business to help expand its citizen identity solutions portfolio.

Based in Britain, De La Rue is a commercial issuer of banknotes and passports. The companies first announced the acquisition in June, and have now closed the deal. In a June statement, De La Rue said the deal was valued at about $54.48 million.

HID Global specializes in identity authentication and security technology. In 2014, the company relocated its headquarters from California to Austin. About 400 of its 3,000 global employees are Austin-based.

HID Global’s citizen identification solutions are found in about 60% of government-issued electronic identity projects globally, according to a statement from the company. Its end-to-end system solutions are used with national IDs, passports, foreign resident IDs, driver licenses, vehicle registration and other programs.

In a written statement, HID Global said the acquisition will give customers a greater ability to scale and assemble government-issued citizen IDs. These include mobile IDs, automated verification capabilities and e-passports with advanced physical and electronic security features. It also extends HID Global the ability to assemble secure ID documents and boosts direct relationships with government agencies.

“The acquisition sets the stage for HID to leverage the decades-long relationships De La Rue has had as a prime citizen ID supplier providing HID’s innovative solutions to governments seeking to modernize,” Stefan Widing, president and CEO of HID Global, said in a written statement. “From making it possible for citizens to use mobile IDs with their smartphones in everyday life to providing travelers with a more secure and convenient passport for border crossing, HID is transforming the citizen experience.”

It’s the third acquisition this year for HID Global.

Earlier this month, HID Global announced the purchase of Australian card manufacturer Placard, a secure card manufacturer for government institutions, finance, transportation, retail and enterprise. The purchase grows the company’s Australian presence. In September, the company bought HydrantID, a Utah-based security management and services provider.

In 2018, the company acquired Crossmatch, an identity solutions provider. In 2016, HID Global made three acquisitions, including Euless-based financial solutions provider Demo Teller.