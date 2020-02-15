A second location of a Mexican restaurant will open this week, a cookie store has moved and two new businesses are interested in the Lubbock market.

Qdoba

Lubbock’s second Qdoba location will celebrate a grand opening Sunday at 5 p.m., at its new store 12406 Indiana Ave.

The grand opening event will benefit Caleb’s Closet, a nonprofit that provides essential items for children in foster care.

Qdoba first opened five years ago in Lubbock at 5017 Milwaukee Ave.

Cookies by Design

Lubbock’s Cookies by Design recently moved to a new shop at 8201 Quaker Ave., in the Kingsgate South shopping center.

It was previously at 3310 82nd St.

Decorated sugar cookies have been a trendy dessert recently, but the company has been making cookie bouquets since the 1980s.

The Lubbock location is locally-owned by Tiffany and Craig Nell.

GreenPal

A new app that connects customers with lawn care launched in Lubbock last week.

GreenPal lets users list their yard needs. Then lawn care professionals will bid on the job. The customer selects from the bids based on rating, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

The Nashville-based company operates in 200 other markets.

New Orleans Original Daiquiris

If you’re looking for a business opportunity, this may be for you. New Orleans Original Daiquiris is looking to expand through franchising in Lubbock.

Chief Development Officer James Vitrano said Lubbock has been identified as a market the company wants to be in because of the company’s success in other college towns.

The brand was the first to offer the daiquiri-to-go concept in 1983.

Texas law requires these drinks to have a wine, not liquor, base. Most drive-thru daiquiri stores use a flavorless wine base that’s then flavored to taste like another alcohol.

More information about New Orleans Original Daiquiris and franchising opportunities is available online.

