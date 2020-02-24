Apprehension about the coronavirus is seeping into the Texas manufacturing sector, even as the latest barometer of factory output in the state points to continued growth in February.

“The biggest near-term threat (from the virus) looks to be to our supply chain, but certainly a more significant impact to end demand has a real possibility of developing,” one executive of an electronics manufacturer told the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in a recent anonymous survey.

The state production index, a measure of manufacturing conditions in Texas devised by the Dallas Fed, came in at 16.4 this month — up from 10.5 in January and an acceleration of a rebound that began late last year in the wake of its first contraction since 2016. Positive readings indicate expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Still, a number of manufacturing executives who responded to the latest survey expressed increased hesitancy about their outlooks, with the coronavirus among the primary risks cited. The Dallas Fed’s uncertainty index came in at 11, up from 2.7 in January and 4.1 in February a year ago.

The potential for a global pandemic rattled financial markets overall Monday and sent stocks tumbling, as evidence emerged that the virus may be spreading in some countries outside China. There have been relatively few cases in the United States and Texas, but a global outbreak has the potential to spark widespread fear and economic disruption.

“China factories are shut down due to coronavirus,” an executive of an industrial manufacturing company told the Dallas Fed in its latest anonymous survey. “If they stay closed for more than two to three more weeks, it will be a big problem as our ’buffer’ inventory of raw materials from China is depleted.”

Emily Kerr, senior business economist at the Dallas Fed, noted that uncertainty among Texas manufacturers regarding outlooks for their operations had been on the decline recently because of easing international trade tensions and progress on new trade agreements.

“But it increased in February with some manufacturers noting that the coronavirus has introduced new uncertainty,” Kerr said in a written statement.

Still, she called the Dallas Fed’s latest measure of factory conditions in the state positive overall, “with all signs pointing toward continued expansion” in February.