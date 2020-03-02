Coming off a strong performance last year, Austin-area auto dealers remained in high gear in January, a new report shows.

New vehicle sales in Central Texas jumped 20% in January compared with the same month in 2019, according to Freeman Auto Report, a Dallas-based company that tracks auto sales in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

Central Texas dealerships sold 9,018 new vehicles in January, compared with 7,522 in the same month a year ago.

Auto sales are considered a key indicator of an area’s consumer confidence, as purchases of big-ticket items tend to indicate consumers aren’t worried about their jobs or the state of the economy.

Austin’s unemployment rate is currently at a 20-year-low, registering at 2.4%.

Central Texas dealers sold 137,145 new vehicles in 2019, a 3% increase from 2018, according to Freeman Auto Report.

Nationally, new vehicle sales fell 1.3% last year, but the numbers still surpassed the 17 million mark for the fifth straight year.

The question now facing the auto industry is how the spread of the coronavirus could affect global auto sales. Last week, ratings agency Moody’s lowered its auto sales forecast on virus fears.

Moodys said it now expects that sales will decline 2.5% in 2020 instead of only 0.9%. This year’s anticipated decline follows a fall in 2019 of 4.6%.

Moody’s said the outbreak could reduce demand and disrupt supplies of parts and raw materials for the auto industry. It said sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, are expected to fall as people avoid crowded areas, including auto dealerships. It added that "if the rate of infection does not abate and the death toll continues to rise, there is the potential for more severe disruptions in manufacturing supply chains, including in the automotive sector."

The best-selling brand in the Austin metro area in January was Ford, with 1,362 total sales, according to Freeman Auto Report. Chevrolet was next with 1,204 sales, followed by Toyota with 1,136, Honda with 863 and Nissan with 455.

Additional material from the Associated Press.