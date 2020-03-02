Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has canceled a planned South by Southwest speaking engagement and will not be attending the event -- part of a wider effort by Twitter to prevent the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Twitter announced Sunday that it was suspending all "non-critical business travel and events."

Dorsey was scheduled to be a featured speaker at SXSW. The event’s organizers confirmed Monday that Dorsey would not be in attendance.

Festival organizers said Monday "there are no imminent plans to postpone any current event" during the annual festival, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Austin from March 13-22.

Twitter said its travel ban is in place to protect the health and safety of the company’s employees and partners.

"This policy is effective immediately and will continue until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available," Twitter said in a written statement.

Twitter is just the latest company to ban travel for employees since the virus has started to spread globally, including several dozen cases in the United States.

Amazon has also halted all nonessential travel, and Apple, Facebook and Microsoft have also implemented restrictions.

Multiple technology conferences also have been canceled, postponed or moved online-only, including two Facebook conferences and a Google Cloud summit.

This year’s Game Developers Conference was postponed after companies including Sony, Microsoft, Epic Games, Unity, Activision Blizzard, Amazon and Facebook pulled out due to health concerns.

SXSW officials said no Texas health officials have requested cancellation of any gatherings, and said the current risk of person-to-person spread locally remains low. The festival also added updates on COVID-19 to its attendee safety page encouraging precautions.

Still, more than 17,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the festival to be canceled.

"SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority," festival officials said.

SXSW officials said the situation will continue to be monitored, and said they would follow national guidelines.