When the threat of COVID-19 cut off the option of social gatherings, including the cancellation of South by Southwest for this week, Austin serial entrepreneur Tony Aguilar got serious … about brunch.

The founder and CEO of the startup Chipper, which helps people manage their student loans, created a virtual brunch event Sunday morning. It began as a joke between Aguilar and his wife, Ashley, but turned into a video gathering of about a dozen friends from across the U.S. and Canada. And yes, people cooked for the camera.

"Everybody introduced themselves and discussed what they do and where they work. We started talking about what we’re seeing and what’s going on. We created a great way to have a conversation instead of just having it be through social media," Aguilar said.

The success of the brunch, which happened the morning after a well-attended online-only performance by Austin’s DJ Mel, led Aguilar to create a new Facebook group soon after, "COVID-19 Quarantine Virtual Meetups" allowing members to post other online events for people stuck at home or who are practicing social distancing by converting in-person events to video-chat meetings.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to make the best out of this (bad) situation," Aguilar said. In addition to panels that may have taken place at SXSW otherwise and national streams such as the Cincinnati Zoo’s efforts this week, the Facebook group plans to stream meditation and yoga classes, as well as cooking streams by Peached Tortilla owner Eric Silverstein.

Within 24 hours of the group’s creation, it had more than 500 members. Some are sharing links to resources such as the Metropolitan Opera’s "Nightly Met Opera Streams" and resources for parents who are taking care of kids at home while working.

The Facebook group is part of a larger movement to take events and even musical performances online as people are staying home for work and avoiding socializing in large groups on the advice of health experts and city officials.

The city of Austin’s decision to prevent South by Southwest and its educational conference SXSW EDU from continuing in March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus quickly led to ideas for virtual meetups, panels and other events to take place online instead.

Two sizable online events to be held this week include a two day online conference starting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Virtual Austin, which also includes a Thursday "Virtual Austin HigherEd" schedule, is made up of of 30-minute speaking sessions with brief Q&A’s on topics including social-media marketing, inclusion, Generation Z and public relations crisis management.

Rally ATX, a group that sprung up to help Austin small business owners weather the cancellations caused by COVID-19, began posting videos to its Facebook page and had scheduled a Monday "Virtual Kickoff" for 4 p.m.

And others who had planned to be at SXSW, such as the group "german.innovation," have taken to YouTube to present their ideas. The delegation from Germany is calling its collection of online videos "#CouchbyCouchwest."

Doer Labs held "Stay By Stay Home" late last week, with its own two-day roster of speakers, and for Tuesday, an accessibility panel called "Keeping Colors from Killing Your Site" was scheduled as a free online event for the public.

South by Southwest suggested in one of its messages to the public that it was working on taking some of the programming scheduled for SXSW 2020 and making it available as online programming. "We are exploring options to deliver some online experiences in the near future, and will share more details as we have them," SXSW said last week.

SXSW has not announced online programming and says that it’s not planning to set dates for in-person events this year.

"At this time we cannot realistically reschedule the 2020 event because the COVID-19 situation is still developing," SXSW said ina written statement, "and we don’t want to be in a situation where the city faces the decision to cancel again."

