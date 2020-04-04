Locally-owned car wash company Mighty Wash will soon have a new location and headquarters.

Mighty Wash closed its 78th Street and Quaker Avenue location last week. They’ll soon build a new location at 4416 114th St., near the under-construction H-E-B.

The 78th Street location was formerly a Quick Quack Car Wash. Mighty Wash acquired the Quick Quack locations in Lubbock in 2018.

Chief Operating Officer Jay Wyatt said if the company opened the new 114th Street location and kept the one at 78th Street, they would have three locations within a few miles radius, including the S. Loop 289 car wash between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road. It didn’t make sense to keep them all open.

The plan was in place before coronavirus shook the local economy, but they’re moving forward, even if construction of the new location is slightly delayed, Wyatt said.

Employees will be moved to other locations as needed.

Mighty Wash will also move its corporate operations from 7202 Slide Road to 6520 University Ave. The growing company has added management at the operations level and needed more office and storage space.

Dr. Scott Spore, CEO of Mighty Wash, said the business is doing its best to lead without fear during uncertain times.

As of Friday, car washes have not been prohibited by business restrictions to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Spore said they are keeping people working and are happy to be able to.