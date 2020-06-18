Bulletin staff

Texas Mutual Insurance Company announced this week that three employers in Brown County have been awarded the company’s top workplace safety honor, according to a news release from the company.

Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognized these Brown County companies for making safety a priority:

• Chemical Weed Control Inc.

• Nelson Wholesale Services Inc.

• Ryan Construction Inc.

"A core part of our mission at Texas Mutual is making sure hard-working Texans get home safely every day. We’re proud of our policyholders who share in our mission and go above and beyond to demonstrate a commitment to safety and protect their employees," said Rich Gergasko, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. "Our safety award program recognizes them for the difference they make in their businesses and for Texas workers."

To qualify for this honor, a company must demonstrate its commitment to workplace safety by implementing an exemplary safety program and preventing on-the-job injuries.

This year, Texas Mutual distributed 200 workplace safety awards to policyholders throughout the state who have exemplary safety records and exceptional safety programs.