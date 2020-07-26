Among all kinds of news, one type of story that gets everyone’s notice is anything about overnight fortunes. Whether we are talking about a high-tech billionaire or a lottery winner, the vicarious thrill that comes from someone else’s windfall assures our undivided attention.

Although I share the same compulsion as anyone else to find out more, I still think it’s a little unfortunate. While we are fixing our gaze on one in a billion shots at sudden millions, there is a proven path to financial success that carries much better odds. What it lacks in flash, it more than makes up for in hard numbers.

Based on the book "The Millionaire Next Door," with a few ideas from other great thinkers thrown in, these fundamental principles give you your best shot at financial freedom:

• Rethink success: The renowned military genius John Boyd once said, "The most important thing in life is to be free to do things. There are only two ways to ensure that freedom — you can be rich or you can you reduce your needs to zero." For me, this quote properly defines genuine wealth and lights a path for getting there. After all, if you possess complete freedom, what else can you really ask for? At the same time, real wealth is not money in isolation, but what we have compared to what we need.

Of course, a high income can bring a lot of nice things. What might surprise you is that many with a lot of take-home pay are actually not rich at all. By this, I mean that they spend every penny they make. As they are one lost paycheck away from big problems, I can guarantee you that these types of people are anything but free. By coming to grips with what we really need vs. our means, true financial freedom becomes possible.

• Start early: On one end of your problem is getting richer and starting early is essential. As the logic goes, putting away money young allows your nest egg to grow substantially due to compound interest. Of course, zero percent interest rates make this argument a lot less compelling, but starting early remains essential. After all, the longer you save, the more you can accumulate. Although many might want to throw in the towel as they are well past their 20’s, this lesson still applies to anyone. Regardless of your age, it is impossible for anyone to start anything earlier than now. By starting right away, you have taken the most important step.

• Pay yourself first: After the simple act of starting, paying yourself first as the next critical step. Since you don’t spend what you don’t see, automatically setting aside money has a way of making savings out of sight and out of mind. Even if you wall off just one dollar every payday come what may, adopting this good habit is a triumph in itself. The payoff over time can be thought of as a bonus. Even better, many banks waive fees when you enroll in automatic savings programs.

• Bank any increase: A common mistake is adjusting your lifestyle upward when you get a better job or receive a raise. Although a lot people haven’t seen an increase in awhile, it is good to think about how you will handle this eventuality ahead of time. In the first place, even when you land a job with a higher pay, the withholding taxes and other fees make any position a lot less lucrative than you originally thought. In other words, wait for the first few checks to come in before making any big decisions. Although I wouldn’t go so far as to say that you should bank your entire increase in income, you might be surprised at how effective putting away a good portion of it will be.

• Avoid luxury: As far as needs, people who get ahead generally have a different buying pattern from those who don’t. While they seek quality, they are indifferent to luxury. By this, I am talking about the difference between a Lexus and a Toyota. As they are part of the same company, Lexus and Toyota offer many cars that are virtually identical. The big difference is that the Lexus might offer the luxury of a few more features to go along with a much bigger price. Other than that, we have two cars with the same reliability and performance. On average, the wealthy group is actually the one that will buy the Toyota and bank the difference. By properly distinguishing between quality and luxury, my experience indicates that you can maintain a standard of living while lowering its cost by leaps and bounds.

Although these guidelines are general, future savvy shopper articles will fill in blanks about means and ends. In my book, the most important part of reaching any destination is setting a course and sticking to it.

