For AGN Media

Xcel Energy, a national leader in the clean energy transition, announced this week its vision to drive toward powering 1.5 million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.

As a result of this vision, EVs would make up 20% of all vehicles on the road in those areas, more than 30 times the number today, helping save customers billions of dollars in fuel costs, while significantly cutting carbon emissions from transportation, according to a news release from the company.

By making it easy for more people to use EVs through new charging infrastructure and customer programs, the company’s vision will build the future of clean, affordable transportation in the eight states it serves. As drivers, ride-share companies, public transit and other fleet operators replace vehicles with EVs, they will see substantial savings on fuel, because driving electric is equal to spending about $1 per gallon of gas and can be significantly less when charging overnight, the release states.

By 2030, an EV would cost $700 less per year to fuel than a gas-powered car, saving customers $1 billion annually. To make the company’s vision a reality, it will need the support of policymakers, manufacturers and other stakeholders, Xcel officials say.

"Electric vehicles are the next frontier in the clean energy transition, and we are committed to making charging EVs easy, convenient and affordable for customers," said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO, Xcel Energy.

Building on the company’s vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, powering 1.5 million EVs would reduce carbon emissions by nearly 5 million tons annually by 2030, or about 3 tons of carbon reduction per vehicle, the release states.

Electric vehicles charged on the increasingly clean Xcel Energy system will have about 80% lower carbon emissions than gas-powered cars by 2030. More EVs would also improve air quality in our communities by reducing other emissions, like nitrogen oxide and fine particulate matter, that have the greatest impact on public health.

The transition to more electric cars, trucks and buses will also help keep bills low for all customers, including those who don’t drive an EV. The additional electricity sales generated by EVs more than pay for the system investment required to support them. So as more vehicles transition to electric, everyone will benefit from cleaner air and lower bills.

"We are already busy creating new charging options for customers, whether they are residential customers or companies and government agencies with large vehicle fleets," said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer, Xcel Energy. "Our new, ambitious EV vision builds on this work as we continue to lead the clean energy transition and enhance the customer experience while keeping bills low."

The company is developing its EV plans and partnerships with a focus on equity, accessibility and fairness, allowing everyone to benefit from the growth of EVs. In addition to helping customers who own EVs charge up at home and on the go, its programs aim to give all customers access to clean, affordable, electric transportation. That includes working with transit agencies and car sharing organizations to increase access to the benefits of electric transportation, especially for those in underserved communities.

Xcel Energy will help lead the way in its own operations, with plans to electrify all sedans by 2023, electrify all light-duty vehicles by 2030 and have 30% of its medium- and heavy-duty vehicles electrified by 2030.

"Investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and accelerating electric transportation benefits customers, the environment, and the energy grid," said Tom Kuhn, president, Edison Electric Institute. "As an industry, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us to electrify the transportation sector to further leverage our industry’s impressive emissions reductions."

"In our efforts to accelerate EV adoption, General Motors has several exciting EVs launching soon, including the Cadillac LYRIQ and GMC HUMMER EV, which are in addition to the affordable Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is available now and offers an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge," said Alex Keros, lead architect for EV Infrastructure for General Motors.

Plans and programs will drive toward 1.5 million EVs Xcel Energy is already launching and developing partnerships, programs and services to reduce barriers to EV adoption while making EV charging easier and more affordable. The major plans the company has proposed in Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico and Wisconsin aim to support residential charging, increase access to electric transportation for all customers, speed fleet electrification, and expand public charging options. Through its plans so far, Xcel Energy has proposed investing $300 million to accelerate adoption of EVs in its communities.

For additional information the company’s EV vision and plans, visit the company’s website.