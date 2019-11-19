To celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, classic rockers the Doobie Brothers will be touring North America with their star singer Michael McDonald back in the mix next summer and fall, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday. No Austin show is currently listed — but the final dates of the tour appear to dovetail perfectly in both timing and geography with an appearance at the 2020 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

After more than two dozen dates from June to September, The band is scheduled to play Oct. 3 in Phoenix and Oct. 9-10 in Dallas and Houston, respectively. Next year’s ACL Fest weekends are Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11. That sure sets up well for the Doobies to slide onto Sunday of both weekends. Furthermore, they’ve made Austin a priority in recent years, playing the Austin360 Amphitheater every year since 2016. They also played a Darrell K. Royal Research Fund benefit concert at ACL Live earlier this month.

The band’s years with McDonald in the mid-late 1970s coincided with their biggest-selling album, "Minute by Minute," and its chart-topping, Grammy-winning single "What a Fool Believes." McDonald, who has appeared with the group only sporadically since his departure for a solo career in 1982, will join founders Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons plus longtime member John McFee in anchoring the lineup for the 2020 tour.

RELATED: Review of Chicago and Doobie Brothers at Austin360 Amphitheater in 2016

Another ACL Fest possibility, based on 2020 touring itinerary: pop superstar Harry Styles. The former One Direction member, who played "Saturday Night Live" last week and is releasing his second solo album last month, is playing Houston, Dallas and San Antonio in August but not Austin. However, he’s also booked for three shows in Mexico in late September and early October, suggesting Austin adds in that time frame wouldn’t be a stretch.