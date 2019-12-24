1. New Year’s Eve bash at Live Oak at the Four Seasons

9 p.m. Dec. 31. $55 at the door. 98 San Jacinto Blvd. fourseasons.com/austin/dining/lounges/live-oak.

There are, of course, a number of New Year’s Eve events in town, but you can go down the rabbit hole for a late night of “Alice in Wonderland”-themed fun at the Four Seasons’ lobby bar. Live Oak transforms “with red-, black- and white-checkered decor, hanging tea cups, abundant flower displays and much more to get guests” into a Mad Hatter state of mind, according to the hotel. There will be themed cocktails served in potion bottles, a midnight balloon drop and more.

2. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

3 p.m. Dec. 29. $38-$68. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. hebcenter.com/events/detail/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-the-musical

The holidays aren’t over yet. “Rudolph” is a stage adaptation of the 1964 Christmas stop-motion animated television special that has since become a beloved holiday season tradition. The musical features all of our favorite characters from the original special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

3. Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

9:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Free. 1600 W. Fifth St. facebook.com/donnsdepot

Celebrate the night before New Year’s Eve at our Austin360 Residency of the Month. Donn’s has been drawing big crowds in December with its impressive holiday decorations. Catch one last Monday night this holiday season with piano maestro Gage and his guess-who’s-next roll call of special guests. (Bonus points: Catch Gage earlier in the evening at El Mercado Backstage, where he’ll join wife Christine Albert’s weekly Mystery Monday show.) — Peter Blackstock

4. Black-Eyed Pea Run

8:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Free. 410 Pressler St. roguerunning.com/night-run-series/black-eyed-pea-run-2020

Rogue Running’s annual Black-Eyed Pea Run is all about starting the new year off on the right foot. What’s your running or fitness goal for the year? You set the distance and the pace in this social run, which has traditional black-eyed peas (and mimosas!) for good luck waiting for you at the store afterward. The community run starts early on Jan. 1 from the shop’s downtown location. — Johanna Gretschel

5. “A Tuna Christmas”

8 p.m. Jan. 2-4, 3 p.m. Jan. 5. $10-$25. Trinity Street Playhouse. 901 Trinity St. 512-627-9700, citytheatreaustin.org

The City Theatre Austin has brought back the hit southern comedy with two actors, 22 characters and a lot of holiday small-town fun. Actors Scot Friedman and Rick Smith star in this production staged in the fictional of Tuna, Texas, where Joe Bob Lipsey has a disastrous Christmas Carol pageant, a yard-decorating contest is sabotaged and a mysterious phantom is on the loose and spreading havoc.

6. “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play”

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinee on Jan. 12, through Jan. 18. $10-$20. 11880 Hero Way West, Building 4, Leander. wobcp.org

Witness as spies, murder, love and suspense — all the hallmarks of an Alfred Hitchcock movie — come to life in the style of a live 1940s-era radio broadcast. Step into the sound stage of a radio station and watch as the Hitchcock Radio Players take on three films of the formidable master of suspense of an older vintage, before he came to America: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.”

7. “The Art of Chad Smith” at Russsell Collection Fine Art Gallery

Opens Jan. 4. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Jan. 12. 1009 W. Sixth St. russell-collection.com/upcoming-exhibitions

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith will premiere his North American fine art tour, "The Art of Chad Smith," in Austin. Smith works with drumsticks to capture light in a variety of ways, crafting rhythms that translate to one-of-a-kind pieces. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition. Smith will make an appearance at the gallery 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 and noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 12. RSVPs are required to attend.