Vinyl records and players to spin them on were top gifts in 2019, contributing to a records renaissance.

Vinyl records earned $224.1 million on 8.6 million units, according to a mid-year 2019 report from the Recording Industry Association of America. The report made waves for noting that if sales trends continued, vinyl was set to soon outsell CDs for the first time in over 30 years.

RIAA data from 2018 shows 24% of 45-54 year olds surveyed had purchased at least one new vinyl album in the in past year. Almost the same percentage also bought a CD.

About 20% of those between 25 and 44 had bought a record, and less than 10% of 13-17 year olds.

The top genres for vinyl-buyers, according to the data, were classic rock from the 1960s through 1980s, 1980s and 1990s hits and alternative/modern rock.

Owner of Ralph’s Records Doug Stapp said records from newer country artists like Kacey Musgraves and Cody Jinks were popular at the Lubbock store in 2019. Albums from singer songwriter Billie Eilish and Queen were also hard to keep in-stock.

New records have flown off the shelves in recent years, Stapp said, and the before and after holidays sales rush have been no exception.

He said on Friday that a shipment received earlier in the week was already mostly gone. The used records section had plenty of thrift-seeking browsers Friday afternoon. Ralph’s Records can also order vinyl if customers can’t find what they’re looking for in-store.

Stapp said the resurgence of vinyl is pretty simple — you can hold it and the sound quality is better.

Missy Brinson, manager at Josey’s Books & Records in Lubbock, said people are again appreciating the experience of listening to music. Rather than just shuffling all songs from an artist on a streaming service, sitting down and listening to a vinyl record can offer a way to better connect with the sound, Brinson said.

Over the holiday season, Brinson said Josey’s sold almost every record player they had in stock and re-ordered in the middle of the month. She expected the vinyl section to be the best-selling part of the store for December.

New albums from pop stars Harry Styles and Lizzo were popular gifts this year, Brinson said, but used vinyl is getting more attention as many shoppers come in with gift cards to spend.

For those new to vinyl looking for a record to start their collection, Brinson said you can’t go wrong with a Beatles album.