OUR TOP PICKS
Friday: Austin Music Foundation’s “The Next” at Antone’s. Among the many ways in which the Austin Music Foundation supports local musicians is its Artist Development Program, which “provides advanced career development, one-on-one mentoring and unique opportunities for growth,” per the nonprofit’s website. “The Next,” a yearly fundraiser, showcases the latest acts who are part of the program. Catch short sets by Calliope Musicals, Dayeater, Sydney Wright, Kydd Jones, Ray Prim, Jai Malano and William Harries Graham. $25-$100. 7:30 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.
Friday: Xetas LP release at Barracuda. The high-octane three-piece celebrates the release of their third album, “The Cypher,” with a rowdy throwdown that will rattle the ghosts of sweaty punk shows past from the rafters of Barry’s club. On lead single “The Objector,” abrasive guitars and pounding drums frame vocalist Kana Harris’ furious indictment of silent complicity in the face of injustice. After the release show, the band hits the road for the month of February with a second leg of their tour scheduled for April. American Sharks, Dregs, Nevil, Lord Friday the 13th and Cold Lunch open. $10. 7 p.m. 611 E. Seventh St. barracudaaustin.com.— D.S.S.
Friday: Paranoyds at Mohawk indoor. The Mohawk’s big outdoor show on Friday features the great indie-pop band Nada Surf, but it’s worth checking out the separate-ticketed indoor show, as well. Four women who rock with punk attitude and charisma, the Paranoyds have gradually risen to the fore of their home turf in Los Angeles since forming in 2015. They recently released their debut album, “Carnage Bargain.” They’ll be back for SXSW, but here’s a good chance to catch them before the March madness. Local band Hotmom opens. $12-$15. 9 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. (Head to Waterloo Records at 5:30 p.m. for a free Paranoyds in-store performance.) — P.B.
Friday: Learning Secrets 15 year anniversary at the Coconut Club. For fifteen years, DJs Ian Orth and Jeramy Nuegent have been flying in artists for dance parties that mix indie rock and electronic dance music. Instead of bringing an outside DJ this go-round, the crew is handling the music duties in-house. They’re taking over the Coconut Club for an all-nighter that will feature “dance music in the rave cave” and “C86 and Post-Punk on the roof.” A listening party for “Fable Living,” the latest release from Orth’s band Orthy, will kick the night off. 9 p.m. 310B Colorado St. facebook.com/LearningSecrets. — D.S.S.
Wednesday: Sweet Spirit at 3Ten. With Sabrina Ellis’ partner in power pop and punk, Andrew Cashen, splitting his time between Austin and Brooklyn, we might see fewer live shows from this band and their other heavy-hitter, A Giant Dog. The group’s first show of the year benefits a worthy cause, with a portion of the proceeds going to support arts programs at Austin’s Eastside Memorial High School. “When you think about coming to the show, we want you to ask yourself how much have the arts helped you? How has music helped you? In many cases, the arts have been a saving grace for many of us and has altered the course of our lives,” the band wrote in a Facebook post about the event. $20. 8:30 p.m. 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., No. 1A 3tenaustin.com. — D.S.S.
Thursday: Tim Easton at Cactus Cafe. Few singer-songwriters exemplify the spirit of the traveling troubadour more than Easton, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s as leader of alt-country rockers the Haynes Boys. He busked on the streets of European capitals, lived in the Joshua Tree desert and become an honorary Alaskan before settling in Nashville — but he’s often back out there on the road. He’s released 10 solo albums, including last year’s excellent “Exposition.” $15-$18. 8:30 p.m. 2247 Guadalupe St. cactuscafe.org. — P.B.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday
Trey Anastasio Band at ACL Live
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Paramount Theatre
Lettuce at Stubb’s outdoor
Nada Surf, Why Bonnie at Mohawk outdoor
Jeffrey Gaines, Parker Chapin at 04 Center
Xetas album release, American Sharks, Nevil, Lord Friday the 13th, Dregs at Barracuda
Bluewater Highway at Cactus Cafe
Del Castillo Trio at Townsend
Slark Moan, Mayeux & Broussard, Chris King at Hotel Vegas
Country Willie Edwards, Savage Poor, Pajoma at Sam’s Town Point
Chulita Vinyl Club Austin, DJ Pos Guau, DJ Eye Q at Cheer Up Charlies
Derailers, Blues Specialists at Continental Club
Sheverb Send-Off with the Baffles and Nuclear Juarez at Far Out Lounge
Adrian Ruiz Quintet, TripTrio with Lissa Hattersley at Elephant Room
Reggae Night with Audic Empire, Grimy Styles, Smell Monsters at One-2-One Bar
Wendy Colonna at Threadgill’s
Danny Golden at Geraldine’s
Saturday
KOOP 25th birthday with Dale Watson, A Giant Dog, Cilantro Boombox at Antone’s
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Paramount Theatre
Perpetual Groove, Funk You at Mohawk outdoor
Charlie Mars, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel at Saxon Pub
Peterson Brothers EP release at Native Hostel
Cobracast Birthday Slamboree with Vallejo, Black Heart Saints, Dirty Wormz, more at Come and Take It Live
Los Coast, Honey Made, Medicine Man Revival at Parish
Cuckoos album release with Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Halfways, Pelvis Wrestley, Indoor Creature at Cheer Up Charlies
Drums & Tuba, Brown Whornet record release, Ron Titter Band at Empire Control Room
Guitars 4 Vets benefit with David Grissom, Van Wilks, Alan Haynes, Jelly Ellington at One-2-One Bar
El Tule, Plan Sonidero at Swan Dive
Mattiel at Barracuda
Ley Line, Atash at Stubb’s indoor
40 Acre Mule, Iguanas, John X Reed at Continental Club
Soul Man Sam at C-Boy’s
Alvin Crow at Broken Spoke
Ramsay Midwood at Sam’s Town Point
Ethan Azarian at Cactus Cafe
Y’all Out Boy at Empire Garage
Barbara Nesbitt, Oliver Steck at Townsend
ABGB Debuts with Being Dead, Spirit Ghost, Infinites at ABGB
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Torino Black, Mandate at Hotel Vegas
Mean Jolene, Van Mary at Radio
Eggmen at Threadgill’s
Sunday
SoundSpace: Not Bad Muzak at the Blanton Museum of Art
Yawpers, Ghost Wolves at Barracuda
Blues Fuses, Ulla, Denim at Saxon Pub
Emancipet benefit with Lavelle White & the L Men
Will Taylor & Strings Attached, Inheritance at Radio
Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club
Zottos, Welsh Avenue, Ragabash at Sahara Lounge
Church of Cash, Grant Farm at Parish
Kevin Lovejoy Trio at Elephant Room
Michael Hale Trio at Geraldine’s
Kelsey Hughen at Parker Jazz Club
Jon Emery at Threadgill’s
Monday
Blue Monday with Gary Nicholson & Derek O’Brien at Antone’s
Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Ulla at El Mercado Backstage
Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club
Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery
Steel Monday with Bobby Horton at Sam’s Town Point
Lonelyland at Saxon Pub
Oscar Ornelas at Stay Gold
Crystal Finger, Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s
Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot
Jah & the Resophonics, HoneySuckle Sage Riders, Craig Marshall Band at One-2-One Bar
Tuesday
AJJ, Tacocat, Thor & Friends at Mohawk outdoor
Almost, All Get Out, Ghost Atlas, Rowdy at Scoot Inn
Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub
Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio at Antone’s
Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club
Ephraim Owens, Curtis McMurtry at Continental Gallery
Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s
Gil Del Bosque Quartet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room
O’Keefe, Briana Strout, Longriver at Hole in the Wall
Underground Tuesdays with Scott Slyter, Grympho, Samwise at Empire
Pearly, Damak, American Friend, Calico Blue at Hotel Vegas
Carrie Carroll, Mandy Rowden at Townsend
Warren Hood at Cosmic
Wednesday
American Authors, Magic Giant, Public at Scoot Inn
Profeti della Quinta at UT McCullough Theatre
Bedouine at Barracuda
Sweet Spirit at 3Ten
Patrick Watson at Antone’s
Earthgang at Come & Take It Live
Croy & the Boys, Berkshire Hounds, Joe Jacksons, John X Reed at C-Boy’s
Kevin McKinney, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club
Old Settler’s Music Series with Nobody’s Girl at Cactus Cafe
Jeremy Nail acoustic trio at Far Out Lounge
Shawnee Kilgore, Bonnie Whitmore at Threadgill’s
Warren Hood at ABGB
Motenko at Stay Gold
Trube Farrell & Snizz, B Rock Moving Company at Continental Gallery
Tyler McCollum, Leeann Atherton at Saxon Pub
Texas Radio Live with Nick Pagliari, Honey Made at Guero’s
Sick Ride, Mackays, Caleb de Casper at Hotel Vegas
Courtney Santana at Parker Jazz Club
Thursday
Lloyd Cole at 3Ten
Red Shahan at Antone’s
The Cuckoos at Waterloo Records
Netherfriends, Teeta, Mike Melinoe, Ben Buck at Empire
Pat Byrne, Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub
Tender Things, Nuevo, Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s
Jonathan Terrell, Pearlsnap Playboys, Wilkinson’s Quartet at White Horse
Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery
Casper Rawls with Dony Wynn, Nate Rowe & Bukka Allen at Continental Club
Sasha & the Valentines, Mind Shrine, Van Mary, Lainey Gonzales at Mohawk indoor
Slow Hollows at Stubb’s indoor
Matt Maldonado Quartet, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room
Tex Thomas & His New Danglin’ Wranglers at Guero’s
Anna Larson at Geraldine’s
Amy Atchley at Townsend