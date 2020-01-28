1. Cookies & Craft Brews at Circle Brewing

2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. $25. 2340 W. Braker Lane. dojour.us/e/12990-cookies-craft-brews

Thought you could resist the arrival of Girl Scout cookies this year? Think again. Circle is bringing back an event that will make it extra hard to say no to the calories, with eight pairings of Circle beer and Girl Scout treats. This year, these include Thin Mints with the Tuxedo Tshirt Black IPA. Tickets get you an official beer and cookie tasting badge, commemorative tasting glass and punch card for all eight cookie and beer pairings. And yes, Girl Scouts will be on-site so you can take home a box or two of your favorite treats.

2. Filigree Theatre’s “The Turn of the Screw”

8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Feb. 9. $20-$25. Romy Suskin Photography, 2617 South First St. filigreetheatre.com

In this provocative tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality, as staged by the Filigree Theatre, a young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. Before long, she learns of the dark history and unspeakable secrets that haunt this isolated estate. She soon begins to feel the presence of evil specters, whom she believes are tormenting the children in her care. Or are they the product of her own fevered imagination?

3. Capyac at Empire

7 p.m. doors. Jan. 31. $15. 606 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com

The synth-funk duo recently relocated from Austin to L.A., but they jet back into town to produce one of their elaborate theatrical happenings. This one is called Starcrawler; a press release describes it as “a space discopera of sorts, open to all aliens, space travelers and voyagers across the universe.” The event takes over Empire’s indoor and outdoor stages, and the lineup includes recent Austin360 Artist of the Month Vapor Caves. — Deborah Sengupta Stith

4. Black History Month Block Party Kick-Off & First Saturday Event

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Free. George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St. facebook.com/events/604281593696720

Begin the George Washington Carver Museum’s annual Black History Month programming with a community block party. There will be music, food, games and the biggest line-dancing group (moving to the “Cha Cha Slide” and “Cupid Shuffle”) that can be created in front of the museum. The block party also features the Capital City Corvette Brothers showcasing their cars. Additional activities will be available for First Saturday.

5. H-E-B Free First Sunday at the Bullock Museum

12 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 1800 Congress Ave. thestoryoftexas.com

Explore the connections between history and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through interactive demos and hands-on activities for kids of all ages at this month’s Free First Sunday at the Bullock Museum. Museum admission will be completely free for all three floors of exhibits, and those special activities — such as a wind energy experiment — will also be on offer from 12 to 3 p.m.