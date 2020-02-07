On Thursday, concert industry trade publication Pollstar hosted the 31st annual Pollstar Awards. According to the Pollstar, the awards honor the “artists, executives and road warriors who have been leading the concert industry over the past year.”

At the ceremony, Austin City Limits Festival took the trophy for 2019 Festival of the Year, edging out six other festivals with attendance over 30,000 including Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Pollstar says the award recognizes the “most artistically and commercially successful festival of the year in the US providing the most rewarding experience for fans and artists.”

ACL 2019 included headline performances from Childish Gambino, Guns and Roses, Robyn and Cardi B with breakout artists Lizzo and Billie Eilish also putting in epic sets.

ACL 2020 is set to go down Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11. The festival lineup will be released this spring.