1. Ballet Austin‘s “Restless Hearts”

8 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 3 p.m. Feb. 16. $63-$99. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. balletaustin.org/performances/restless-hearts

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend by treating someone special to ballets by two of the world’s most accomplished choreographers. Artistic director Stephen Mills brings you “Rubies” from George Balanchine, the father of American ballet, and pairs this iconic piece with a contemporary ballet, “Ghost,” by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. The Austin Symphony Orchestra provides live accompaniment.

2. Jo‘s Chili Cook-Off

Noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Free-$25. Jo‘s Coffee, 1300 Congress Ave. joscoffee.com/south-congress-jos

Head to Jo's for live music, cold beer and chili during the 14th annual chili cook-off in the parking lot of the South Congress location. You can purchase a $25 wristband to taste chili from some of Austin's best restaurants, past cook-off champs and amateur culinary talent, or you can simply attend the free event and enjoy the live music of Jeff Hughes & Chaparral and Jo's House Band. The cook-off benefits Urban Roots Farm.

3. New Pornographers at Emo’s

7 p.m. Feb. 10. $29.50-$33. 2015 E. Riverside Drive. emosaustin.com.

Formed in Vancouver in the late 1990s, the Canadian supergroup led by former Zumpano frontman Carl Newman has always had a secret weapon in Neko Case, who’s had higher record sales and concert draws as a solo artist. But Case fits seamlessly into a power-pop whole that features multiple vocalists, most notably guitarist-keyboardist Kathryn Calder, a member since 2005. — Peter Blackstock

4. The Haunting of the Tavern

7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25. $60. The Tavern, 922 W. 12th St. tavernaustin.com/haunting-of-the-tavern

Did you know the Tavern is as haunted as it gets? Find out just how much with a hilarious murder mystery dinner that runs select Tuesday nights this winter. Current and former Esther’s Follies cast members, along with other Austin comedians, will transform into a mystery-solving gang a la “Scooby-Doo” to solve what’s really going on at the Tavern. There are five prospective endings to the show.

5. “Every Brilliant Thing” at Zach Theatre

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through March 29. $25-$56. 202 S. Lamar Blvd. zachtheatre.org.

Ice cream. Water fights. Things with stripes. In this Zach Theatre show, a boy sets out to count his blessings one by one and list every single special, ordinary thing about living to lift his mom's spirits. The love list flourishes as he matures to adulthood, proving valuable in ways he could never have predicted. Hilarious and uplifting, “Every Brilliant Thing” is an interactive, improvisational play.

6. Galentine‘s Day Dinner at Yuyo

6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13. $65. 1900 Manor Rd. facebook.com/events/1302165166633603/

Grab the Leslie to your Ann and head to the Peruvian restaurant for a night of ladies celebrating ladies. Yuyo will feature a special menu created by El Chile Group's two favorite women — chefs Maribel Rivero of Yuyo and Alma Alcocer of El Alma. The dinner, where both chefs will be present, is a blend of both Peruvian and Mexican cuisine and made to be shared. Wine pairings are available.

7. Red Line Brewery Tour 2020

4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. Multiple locations. facebook.com/events/599602680877778/

The Cap MetroRail Red Line is back up and running, which means this tour to four different Austin breweries via the Red Line is, too. Train-hop to Circle Brewing, Black Star Co-op, the Brewtorium and Zilker Brewing, all near MetroRail stations, and buy a beer at each one. Buying a beer gets you a stamp on a punch card; getting all four stamps can get you a limited-edition branded beanie.