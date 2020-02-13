OPENING FRIDAY

Fantasy Island

Lucy Hale stars in this horror film about the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena) who invites guests to his remote tropical resort to make their dreams come true, but they quickly turn into nightmares.

PG-13: For violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Sonic the Hedgehog

Based on the blockbuster video game franchise, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) teams with his friend Tom (James Marsden) to defend his new home, Earth, from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

PG: For action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas, Stars & Stripes Drive-In

The Photograph

LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae star in “The Photograph,” a series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present.

PG-13: For sexuality and brief strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Downhill

After barely escaping an avalanche in the Alps, a married couple (Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

R: For language and some sexual material - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, and Premiere Cinemas

MOVIES CONTINUING

Parasite

Directed by Bong Joon Ho and this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, “Parasite” portrays the two different lives of the Kims, a poor family, and the Parks, a rich family.

R: For language, some violence and sexual content - Alamo Drafthouse and Movies 16

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

R: For strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they join a new elite team with the police department to take down the leader of a drug cartel.

R: For strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

ALSO SHOWING

Gretel & Hansel

PG-13: For disturbing images/thematic content, and brief drug material - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

The Gentlemen

R: For violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content - Cinemark Tinseltown

1917

R: For violence, some disturbing images and language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Dolittle

PG: For some action, rude humor and brief language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Jumanji: The Next Level

PG-13: For adventure action, suggestive content and some language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

The Turning

PG-13: For terror violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Little Women

PG: For thematic elements and brief smoking - Cinemark Tinseltown and Movies 16

Just Mercy

PG-13: For thematic content including some racial epithets - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Spies in Disguise

PG: For action, violence, and rude humor - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Knives Out

PG-13: For thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material - Cinemark Tinseltown and Movies 16

Like a Boss

R: For language, crude sexual material and drug use - Movies 16

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

PG-13: For sci-fi violence and action - Movies 16

Frozen 2

PG: For action/peril and some thematic elements - Movies 16

Ghost (1990)

PG-13 - Alamo Drafthouse

Valentine’s Day (2010)

PG-13: For some sexual material and brief partial nudity - Premiere Cinemas