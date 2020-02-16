A-J Media

Children and Adults Theatrical Studio, 2257 34th St., continues its first production of the new year with the murder mystery “Death By Chocolate,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort are dropping like flies, including famed chef Edith Chiles (portrayed by Francesca Di Poppa). On the eve of the grand re-opening, this is not the best advertisement.

It’s up to John Stone (Steven Lynch), the manager, to find the cause and the murderer.

Sarcastic and cynical, Stone finds himself teaming up with Edie Parlor (Callie Combest), mystery writer and amateur sleuth, in a race against time. The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates, and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort.

Could it be Lady Riverdale (Ayanna Arnold), owner of the resort and a woman with dark secrets?

Or Ralph Deadwood (Patrick Jones), gym instructor and all around cad?

Dick Simmering (Vincent Purkeypile), the aerobics instructor?

Anne (Teiler Patterson), the panic-stricken nurse?

Or could it be “Sweet Pea” Meadowbrook (Janie Curl), overweight and grieving daughter of the recently deceased founder of the resort?

You may just have to get a ticket to find out.

Also featured in this production are Andrew Rasa as the gruff janitor Alfred Mellox; Michelle Lira as the sassy Dyslexia, Lady Riverdale's assistant and long-suffering secretary; and Beth Petersen as Margaret Daniels, a woman who is trying to write a feature story on the resort for a leading gossip magazine.

The cast features a mix of newcomers and veterans of Lubbock stage productions.

Lynch got the opportunity to act in several Shakespeare plays in high school and said he was hooked on acting. CATS provided his next opportunity to act in one of the Bard’s plays in the 2018 production of “Hamlet.”

Combest is no stranger to the Lubbock stage. She’s highlighted her talents in Will of the Winds productions of “Orphan Train” and “Steel Magnolias.” This is her first production with C.A.T.S.

Di Poppa is a philosophy professor, who discovered community theater in her middle age and says now she “can't get enough of it.” This is her fourth show.

Arnold said she is proud to be a part of the community of theater in Lubbock. She has been involved with several productions over the past three years, and looks forward to continuing the journey.

Jones returns to C.A.T.S. after being away for quite "a spell." Numbering more than 60 productions and 20-plus years of experience, Jones said he loves what he does and “appreciates the value of live performance.” Most recently, Jones was seen in the Lubbock Community Theatre musical, “Young Frankenstein” as the monster. Before that, he portrayed Brian in “The Shadow Box,” a Will of the Wind's production, last year. Other favorite roles include Mortimer Brewster in “Arsenic & Old Lace”; Bob Ewell in “To Kill a Mockingbird”; Carlino in “Wait Until Dark”; Norman Bulanski in “The Boys Next Door”; Petruchio of Verona in “Taming of the Shrew”; and Nick Cristano in “Over the River and through the Woods.”

Rasa didn't delay returning to the CATS stage. He most recently performed as Roddy in last fall’s “The Uninvited.”

Curl is a C.A.T.S. regular. She has performed in several productions for the theater.

Lira has theater background dating back to 2006, but hasn’t performed since 2013. She has been in productions of “The American Clock,” “As You Like It,” “Glory Days,” and “Merchant of Venice” as well as crew/director for some others. This is Lira’s second production at C.A.T.S. and first on stage.

This is Patterson’s second production with C.A.TS, coming off of “The Uninvited.” Growing up doing plays, and after taking a 10-year break, she said she is excited to be performing again.

Purkeypile has been a member of Lubbock's community theater scene for just more than three years. They adore backstage and onstage equally. Theater has taught them countless valuable life skills.

This is Petersen’s second production with CATS. She brings with her 20 years of experience performing on stage in community theater, before moving to Lubbock seven years ago.

Tickets for this production are $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and are available for purchase online at catsplayhouse.com

Editor’s note: Information for this story was provided by the CATS Facebook page.