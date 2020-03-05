From star-studded comedies to a baby director’s first feature, from documentaries on music and politics to short films about everything under the sun, there is something for every possible filmgoer at the South by Southwest Film Festival, which starts March 13.

JOE GROSS

“Lapsis”: There are two kinds of inexpensive sci-fi movies. One kind shows us it’s the future/another dimension by using the best CGI it can get away with in budget and hopes for the best. The other kind changes very little, declares, “It’s the future/another dimension,” uses a few practical effects and hopes for the best. This clever-looking movie seems like the latter, as director Noah Hutton essays the story of a deliveryman in a parallel present who takes a gig dragging “quantum cable” in the forest to connect metal cubes that link a new trading market. World premiere. (11:45 a.m. March 16, Alamo South Lamar D; 2:30 p.m. March 17, Alamo Ritz 2; 11:30 p.m. March 19, Alamo Lamar A)

“Archive”: Speaking of, this one takes place in 2048 and concerns a man in a Kyoto lab desperate to perfect an android as indistinguishable as possible from a real human. He has reached a make-or-break point in his work, work that’s motivated by his desire to reunite with his dead wife. Directed by first-time feature-helmer Gavin Rothery. (8:30 p.m. March 14, Alamo Ritz 1; 2:45 p.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar B; 10 p.m. Stateside, 10 p.m.)

“Baby God”: In one of the most morally reprehensible moves possible in contemporary science, Las Vegas fertility doctor Quincy Fortier for more than 30 years used to his own sperm to inseminate patients. In this doc, director Hannah Olson catches up with his children as they unpack their self-images. World premiere. (5:30 p.m. March 13, Alamo South Lamar E; 8:45 p.m. March 14, Rollins Theatre; 4:45 p.m. March 18, Alamo Lamar B)

“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”: If there is one term that’s stuck over the past couple years, it’s “fake news,” i.e. the cancerous spread of misinformation and tinfoil-hat conspiracy masquerading as fact. Andrew Rossi (“Page One,” “Ivory Tower”) examines everything from Pizzagate and Seth Rich to Jade Helm and Donald Trump. World premiere. (2 p.m. March 16, Zach; 11 a.m. March 21, AFS Cinema; 6:15 p.m. March 19, Violet Crown; 5:45 p.m. March 19, Violet Crown)

“My Darling Vivian”: Everyone knows June Carter Cash, but not everyone knows Vivian Liberto, Johnny Cash’s first wife and mother of his four daughters. Director Matt Riddlehoover examines the complicated life of Liberto, a woman thrust into the spotlight in ways for which she wasn’t prepared, then suddenly out of it. World premiere. (5:15 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar B; 4:30 p.m. March 16, Alamo Ritz 2; 11:15 a.m. March 20, Alamo Lamar C)

“She Dies Tomorrow”: Hey, you know what is incredibly well-timed? A movie about a woman who thinks she is dying tomorrow, and that thought is contagious, as it sort of is when you encounter someone who is gravely ill and you start thinking about your own … look, the allegory is great. Director/screenwriter Amy Seimetz (“The Girlfriend Experience”) delivers a comedy that apparently has shades of the almighty “Upstream Color,” in which she appeared. With Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Tunde Adebimpe and, hey, there’s Josh Lucas! World premiere. (11:30 a.m. March 14, Stateside; 9 p.m. March 16, Alamo Lamar B; 1:15 p.m. March 19, Alamo Ritz 2)

"The King of Staten Island": Pete Davidson seems to be at an interesting career point. He just busted out a stand-up special. (What was up with his suit?) He’s started complaining about his status as the "Saturday Night Live“ goofball. He even jokes about rehab. And now he stars in SXSW’s increasingly coveted opening night slot in a biopic about himself, which he co-wrote with director and SXSW frequent flyer Judd Apatow. With Marisa Tomei as his mom. World premiere. (6 p.m. March 13, Paramount)

“Beastie Boys Story”: The extremely anticipated “live documentary experience” stars Mike “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz unpacking the whole Beastie Boys experience, from their politically unfortunate early days to their musically visionary middle period and emergence as influential tastemakers, to the passing of their heart and soul, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and beyond. Directed by their longtime pal and frequent collaborator Spike Jonze. World premiere. (9:30 p.m. March 16, Paramount)

“Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over”: Few artists have given as little of a toss as to what people think of them as Lydia Lunch. Since the late 1970s, Lunch has been not as much blazing a trail as blowtorching the forest as an iconic underground musician, writer, actress and performer. This is the first documentary to examine Lunch’s sprawling, 40-plus year career. (5:15 p.m. March 16, Alamo Ritz 1; 8:45 p.m. March 18, Violet Crown 1; 9:15 p.m. March 18, Violet Crown 3)

“Boys State”: Directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s Sundance smash hit (it won the grand jury prize; distribution rights were acquired for $12 million) takes a look at American democracy through the lens of Boys State, wherein 1,000 17-year-old boys from across the Lone Star State convene on the Capitol to form a government from scratch in seven days. The buzz is incredibly strong with this one. (11 a.m. March 14, Zach; 9 p.m. March 17, AFS Cinema; noon, March 21, Paramount)

“Freak Power”: Robert F. Kennedy III, grandson of that Robert F. Kennedy, writes and directs a biopic take on the time ever-legendary semi-journalist Hunter S. Thompson (Jay Bulger, joining the ranks of Bill Murray and Johnny Depp as Thompson-players) ran for sheriff in a Colorado city. Music by Wayne Kramer of the MC5 and executive produced by noted Austinite John Paul DeJoria. (8 p.m. March 19, Paramount)

ERIC WEBB

“Charm City Kings”: A kid gets drawn into the world of Baltimore dirt bike riders, which turns out to involve a not-insignificant amount of illegal activity. (9:30 March 15, Paramount; 9 p.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar A; 5 p.m. March 20, SXSW Film Theater)

“The Green Knight”: Dev Patel goes Arthurian for A24. I was gonna see it when it came out anyway, so please, join me for an early look on my birthday. World premiere. (5:30 p.m March 16, Paramount)

“La Mami”: The caretaker of the women’s restroom in a Mexico City cabaret bolsters the ladies who need it in this Spanish-language doc. (2:15 p.m. March 15, Alamo Ritz 2; 2:15 p.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar C; 5:15 p.m. March 20, Alamo South Lamar C)

“The Lovebirds”: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, two lovely and funny people for whom we are all rooting, star in a couple-gets-roped-into-criminal-high-jinks comedy from Michael Showalter. This plot's been done before (see: “Date Night,” “Game Night”), but let’s see if this one’s a fresh take. (6 p.m. March 14, Paramount; 11:15 a.m. March 15, SXSW Film Theater)

“Mucho Mucho Amor”: Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado was a dazzling personality, famous for his gender-nonconforming fashion sense and his horoscopes, until he dropped off the map. This doc finds him in his last two years of life. (8:15 p.m. March 15, Alamo South Lamar E; 1:45 p.m. March 17, Rollins; 2 p.m. March 20, SXSW Film Theater)

“Nine Days”: “Black Panther” highlight Winston Duke leads an impressive ensemble (Zazie Beetz! Tony Hale! Benedict Wong!) in a trippy-sounding drama about human souls competing for the chance to be born in the real world. (7:45 March 15, Alamo South Lamar D; 11 a.m. March 17, Zach)

“Outcry”: The Greg Kelley case, which rocked Leander, gets the docuseries treatment. Always interesting to see how local news gets translated for a larger audience. SXSW will screen the pilot and second episode, with a Q&A after. World premiere. (7:30 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar E)

“Promising Young Woman”: Could not be more jazzed for this snarky, stylish thriller from Emerald Fennell of “Killing Eve,” in which Carey Mulligan baits “nice guys” (read: would-be date rapists) into a what they’ve got comin’ to ‘em. Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton round out the supporting cast of your dreams. (8 p.m. March 16, Zach)

“Rad!”: The world would be much happier if it was all just repertory screenings of 1980s BMX movies starring Lori Loughlin. World premiere of a 4K restoration. (7 p.m. March 17, Stateside)

“Save Yourselves!”: A hapless millennial couple on an internet detox (Sunita Mani of “G.L.O.W.” and John Reynolds of “Search Party” and “Stranger Things”) miss the memo that the alien apocalypse has arrived. Ready to be dragged for the smartphone-addicted soft boy that I am. (5 p.m. March 16, Zach; 11:15 a.m. March 18, Alamo South Lamar E; 10:30 p.m. March 20, Stateside)

“A Secret Love”: Ryan Murphy produced this doc about a lesbian couple, one half of whom played in the women’s professional baseball league that inspired “A League of Their Own.” As you can imagine, this seven-decade love story will probably hit you right in the gut like a well-pitched fastball. World premiere. (2:30 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar A; 11 a.m. March 17, Rollins; 2:45 p.m. March 18, Violet Crown 2; 3:15 March 18, Violet Crown 4)

“Shiva Baby”: A college student’s various lives — sugar baby, ex-girlfriend, daughter, the “other woman” — collide at a family shiva. World premiere. (11:15 a.m. March 15, Alamo South Lamar D; 5:15 p.m. March 16, Violet Crown 2; 5:45 p.m. March 16, Violet Crown 4; 10:45 a.m. March 20, Alamo Ritz 2)

“Snowpiercer”: Bong Joon Ho, heard of him? TNT adapts the “Parasite” director’s trainbound class-conflict flick as sci-fi for the small screen. I immediately watch every episode. SXSW will screen the pilot, with a Q&A after. World premiere. (2:15 p.m. March 15, Zach)

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette”: The “Scream” actor became hated in the pro wrestling world after winning the World Championship Wrestling title as part of a marketing stunt in 2000. This tracks his return to the ring “for real,” with addiction and family troubles along the way. I am a sucker for a weirdsville celeb doc. Look out for Arquettes among us in Austin. World premiere. (8:15 p.m. March 15, Stateside; 2:30 p.m March 17, SXSW Film Theater; 5:15 p.m. March 20, Zach)

“We’re Here”: HBO sends “RuPaul’s Drag Race” standouts Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka out to small-towns America for some drag makeovers. Sounds like it has the Kleenex quotient of “Queer Eye.” SXSW will screen the pilot, with a Q&A after. World premiere. (4:30 p.m. March 21, Paramount)

MATTHEW ODAM

“An Elephant in the Room”: I’m not sure my heart can handle Danish director Katrine Philp’s documentary that focuses on children suffering the loss of a family member. But I think maybe my heart needs it. Children, with their innocence and imaginations, can teach us so much. I’ll be happy to learn anything I can from them. World premiere. (11 a.m. March 16, Alamo Lamar E; 2:15 p.m. March 17, Violet Crown 2; 2:45 p.m. March 17, Violet Crown 4; 5:30 p.m. March 18, Alamo South Lamar B)

“Crazy, Not Insane”: Yes, film festivals are a great chance to see unheralded filmmakers looking to make a name for themselves. So, why calendar a famous documentarian whose work will be available for all to view in the near future? Because Alex Gibney is really, really good. He’s pulled back the curtain on Silicon Valley, the American political machine and other corrupt institutions, so if he’s exploring the psychology of violence through the eyes of a psychiatrist who examines serial killers, I’m there. World premiere. (5 p.m. March 13, SXSW Film Theater; 8 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 1; 8:30 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 3; 11:45 a.m. March 18, Alamo South Lamar D)

“The Donut King”: Many immigrants’ stories are tied to the world of food, service and entrepreneurship. Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy escaped genocide and used his doughnut business to build a life for himself in America, a life that would include challenges and redemption. Alice Gu’s documentary sounds like a great example of a specific story expressing something more universal. I hope Violet Crown or Alamo Drafthouse serve doughnuts at the screenings. World premiere. (4:30 p.m March 14, Alamo South Lamar E; 2:15 p.m March 15, Violet Crown 1; 2:45 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 3; 8:15 p.m. March 18, Alamo South Lamar E)

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” with live performance from Yo La Tengo: We may be entering into a golden age of psychedelics. Following a brief period of fascinating research in the ’50s and ’60s, psychedelics were stigmatized as part of the hippie movement and then publicly relegated to scary stories told by the government and parents. But with groundbreaking research done at Johns Hopkins University and publications such as Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind,” the therapeutic benefits of LSD and psilocybin are becoming mainstream theory. This documentary will be followed by a performance from indie-rock titans Yo La Tengo, a band whose music might be familiar to users of the substances discussed by celebrities and others in the film. World premiere. (8 p.m. March 17, Zach)

“I Used to Go Here”: A novelist, played by the smart and charming Gillian Jacobs, returns to her alma mater accomplished and full of perceived wisdom. But the veil of maturity and sophistication gets lifted as she falls in with a group of college students and has a dalliance with a student played by Texas actor Josh Wiggins (“Hellion”). The film, which also stars Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) and Jorma Taccone (of the Lonely Island), has all the makings for solid awkward humor and a bit of tenderness and humility. Talented SXSW veteran Kris Rey writes and directs. World premiere. (2:30 p.m. March 14, Zach; 11:45 a.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar B; 11 a.m. March 19, Zach)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”: Like many people of my generation, I grew up heavily influenced by the music of Los Angeles from the late ’60s and early ’70s. The Byrds. Crosby, Stills and Nash. Joni Mitchell. Talk about a block party. I wonder if there is any new ground left to cover, but my nostalgia for an era I never experienced firsthand and the promise of loads of never-before-seen film from those gauzy years in the hills north of Sunset Boulevard will drive me to Alison Ellwood’s film. World premiere. (11 a.m. March 20, Paramount)

“One Man and His Shoes”: I’m no sneakerhead, but I definitely remember my parents buying me my first pair of Air Jordans in 1984. And I remember that by the time I got my fourth pair in 1989, my grandmother was already concerned about my safety in her small town, given the exclusivity and cost of my kicks. Nike and Spike Lee (along with Jordan’s unworldly talent and equally unsurpassed drive) helped turn a North Carolina Tar Heel into the globe’s biggest star. But at what cost? Director Yemi Bamiro’s documentary examines the business and cultural phenomenon. World premiere. (8 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar B; 3 p.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar D; 11 a.m. March 19, Alamo South Lamar D)

“The Scheme”: Maybe you’ve heard, but college sports are a dirty business. Former agent Christian Dawkins knows just how dirty. He got caught up in college sports’ greatest scandal and was shaken down by the FBI. Austin filmmaker Pat Kondelis sits down with the man at the center of the legal imbroglio and gets some revealing answers about corruption in college sports. World premiere. (11:30 a.m. March 17, Paramount; 11 a.m. March 18, Alamo Ritz 1; 9 p.m. March 19, Alamo South Lamar E)

“Uncorked”: Prentice Penny has served as a producer and writer on the fabulous HBO dramedy “Insecure,” so I’m certainly here for his breakout writing/directing piece about an African American man with visions of becoming a sommelier and butting heads with his father, who wants him to carry on his family’s legacy barbecue operation. Old vs. new? Dreams vs. tradition? Familial angst and laughter? Wine? Barbecue? I’m into it. World premiere. (5:30 p.m. March 14, Zach; 5:45 p.m. March 17, Alamo South Lamar D; 11:30 a.m. March 19, Alamo South Lamar E)

“Zappa”: You may forever know Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston from “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” but the former child star and SXSW regular has transformed into a successful filmmaker with a knack for documentaries. His film about one of the most creative and singular musicians of a generation promises to be the first “all-access documentary on the life and times of Frank Zappa.” World premiere. (5:30 p.m. March 13, Alamo Ritz 1; 2:15 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar C; 2 p.m. March 19 Violet Crown 1; 2:30 p.m. March 19, Violet Crown 3)

SHARON CHAPMAN

“Holler”: The first feature film from writer and director Nicole Riegel, who shot the story of a young woman joining a scrap metal crew to pay for her education in her Ohio hometown. Riegel served in the military and has been named one of Variety’s 10 directors to watch in 2020. She’s said in interviews that she wanted to tell a coming-of-age story like hers -- about a small-town girl who wants to leave home but might not be able to. World premiere. (6 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar D; 11:15 a.m. March 15; Violet Crown 2; 11:45 a.m. March 15, Violet Crown 4; noon March 18, Alamo South Lamar A)

“Pink Skies Ahead”: I’ll watch anything with this cast — Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Mary J. Blige, to name a few — and the story, which started with an essay by writer and director Kelly Oxford, appeals, too: A “wild young woman” (Jessica Barden) drops out of college, moves in with her parents and is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. World premiere. (9 p.m. March 13, Alamo South Lamar D; 11:15 a.m. March 14, Violet Crown 2; 11:45 a.m. March 14, Violet Crown 4; 1:45 p.m. March 19, Alamo Ritz 1)

“Really Love”: A young black painter is trying to make it in the art world while balancing an unexpected romance, all set in the world of a gentrifying Washington, D.C. Written by Felicia Pride and Angel Kristi Williams, who also directs. World premiere. (1:45 p.m. March 15, Alamo South Lamar D; 11 a.m. March 16, Violet Crown 1; 11:30 a.m. March 16, Violet Crown 3; 11 a.m. March 20, Alamo South Lamar A)

“Violet”: Justine Bateman! I am a longtime fan and super intrigued by the summary of the story she wrote and directs: A film executive (Olivia Munn) discovers her internal voice has been lying to her about everything. World premiere. (3 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar D; 8:15 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 2; 8:45 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 4; 8:45 p.m. March 19 Alamo South Lamar A)

“We Don't Deserve Dogs”: Is there a truer title on the schedule? This documentary goes around the world looking for examples of what dogs bring to our lives (spoiler: a lot) and what humans do to earn our best friends’ unconditional love (hot take: not enough). World premiere. (11 a.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar E; 5:30 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 2; 6 p.m. March 15, Violet Crown 4; 5:15 p.m. March 19, Zach)

“Best Summer Ever”: The teen musical genre rarely disappoints, and this one brings something new, along with eight original songs. The production is from a “fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities.” World premiere. (11:15 a.m. March 14, SXSW Film Theater; 8:45 p.m. March 16, Rollins; 6 p.m. March 19, AFS Cinema)

“9 to 5: The Story of a Movement”: You probably know the movie with Dolly, Jane and Lily. You might not know the secretaries in 1970s Boston who were angry and fed up with how they were being treated and started a labor movement. They inspired the movie, too, and their story and actions still resonate today. World premiere. (11:45 a.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar A; 8:15 p.m. March 15, Rollins; 8:45 p.m. March 19, AFS Cinema)

“The Dilemma of Desire”: Documentary maker Maria Finitzo asks, “How different would the world look if women’s libidos were taken as seriously as men’s?” I want to know that answer (and a lot more about woman and our desires, ideas, thoughts and feelings being taken seriously, but we’ll start with sex). World premiere. (5:30 p.m. March 14, Alamo South Lamar A; 7:15 p.m. Alamo Ritz 2; 2:30 p.m. March 18, Violet Crown 1; 3 p.m. March 18, Violet Crown 3)

“Good Ol Girl”: The lives of three modern-day cowgirls living in Texas are chronicled in this doc. What else do you need to know? World premiere. (8:30 p.m. March 13, Alamo South Lamar C; 8:15 p.m. March 14, Violet Crown 2; 8:45 p.m. March 14, Violet Crown 4; 2 p.m. March 21, AFS Cinema)

“Hood River”: A high school soccer team in Oregon under pressure from within and from their community, which struggles with class and racial divides. World premiere. (2 p.m. March 14, SXSW Film Theater; 5:15 p.m. March 15, AFS Cinema; 8:15 p.m. March 19, Zach)

“A Most Beautiful Thing”: Another high school sports documentary, this one about a group of young men from rival gangs in Chicago who come together to form the country’s first African American rowing team. World premiere. (4:30 p.m. March 16, SXSW Film Theater; 7:45 p.m. March 20, Alamo South Lamar A)

“Tomboy”: I wanted to take drum lessons as a kid and might have pushed harder if there’d been a documentary about four women drummers back then. Director Lindsay Lindenbaum spent five years with the musicians, who have at least 60 years experience between them. World premiere. (4:30 p.m. March 15, Alamo South Lamar C; 8:15 p.m. March 17, Violet Crown 2; 8:45 p.m. March 17, Violet Crown 4; 11:15 p.m. March 19, Alamo South Lamar C)

“Motherland: Fort Salem”: I am ready to serve in and/or be ruled by the all-witch army. This new TV show is set in an alternate America, in which witches have protected the country for 300 years in exchange for not being persecuted. World premiere. (2 p.m. March 16, SXSW Film Theater)