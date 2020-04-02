With the arrival of spring often comes glorious patio weather. You might find yourself longing for an Aperol spritz on the all-white shaded patio at Juliet Italian Kitchen or for an ice-cold margarita at Guero’s tree-filled Oak Garden space.

Times are different now, of course. These and other Austin restaurants have only the option of offering takeout service during the coronavirus pandemic. But part of what you can pick up, at least, is a cocktail kit, so you can make your favorite of their drinks at home.

Here are some of the restaurants that have created kits — that is, bottles of liquor with containers of nonalcoholic mixer that your home bartender self will have to combine — as per current Texas law. Note that you have to order food from these places to receive the kits. (We also have a guide on creating your own at-home cocktails if you’re feeling particularly adventurous.)

ATX Cocina, 110 San Antonio St. #170. A newly launched Meals & Margs on the Go menu is ready to supply our regular cravings of Mexican food and margaritas. The downtown restaurant has both taco kits and margarita kits (among other offerings) with enough tequila for two people to enjoy at home. Curbside pick-up is available seven days a week from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W North Loop Blvd. You’ll just have to try and recreate the cozy, colorful atmosphere of this iconic Austin spot at home. The FSM margarita kit is a good place to start, as it comes with a 375 ml bottle of Dulce Vida Tequila, Fonda San Miguel’s margarita mix, and chips and salsa. Just like that, your house now has happy hour. Curbside pick-up is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Gelateria Gemelli, 1009 East 6th St. Modeled after an Italian cafe, with both gelato and aperitivo drinks on the menu, Gemelli is open for both takeout and limited delivery. Get a pint of half-pint of gelato as well as a $9 bottled Negroni — the three-ingredient cocktail Italy might be best known for — or a full-fledged aperitivo kit that comes with 2 to 4 Negronis, house-made focaccia, olives and aged Parmesan for $25-$40. You can only order by phone, 512-535-2170.

Guero’s Taco Bar, 1412 S. Congress Ave. The beloved Mexican restaurant on SoCo has two cocktail kit options, both margaritas: either tequila or Tito’s Vodka, along with orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed lime juice. The margarita with tequila can serve 2 (for $12), 4 ($24) or 8 people ($45); the Tito’s version serves only 2 to 4 people. Pick up your kit and a food item at the to-go window between 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

Hestia, 607 W. Third St. The newest restaurant from celebrated local chef Kevin Fink, also of Emmer & Rye, has two cocktail kits available through curbside pick-up or delivery of food. Choose either the Don Julio Cadillac Margarita with grilled grapefruit and orange simple syrup or the Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned with charred orange Bitters, ordering online via Hestia’s website.

Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Road. We’re entering the season of the spritz — the low-alcohol, sparkling wine-topped cocktail popularized in Italy. Figure out how to make it yourself using a kit with the ingredients for Juliet’s signature drink, the Aperol spritz. Each kit includes a supply for five drinks, garnishes, Aperol spritz swag and instructions on how to build the perfect one. Then, enjoy that fizz.

LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 2115 South Lamar Blvd. Two cocktail kits and a boozy slushy are your alcoholic options ordering takeout from the South Austin restaurant owned by local food titans Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole. Both kits — one a Peach Palmer, the other a Ginger Old Fashioned — make 8 cocktails. With both, combine the booze and the mix into a pitcher and store in the fridge until use. The slushy, which comes with an airplane bottle of gin, is Loro’s frozen gin and tonic.

Mattie’s, 811 W. Live Oak St. At this point, a bloody mary is acceptable any day of the week, right? This classic brunch drink is just one of four $12 cocktail kits that you can order from the Southern-style restaurant. A margarita, as well as the Back Porch Tea with either Tito’s Vodka or Bulleit Bourbon and the Artemis Cup with either Tito’s or Patron Tequila (your pick!), are other options.

>> RELATED: Coronavirus in Austin: Get cocktails delivered to your door by Austin bartenders

Pool Burger, 2315 Lake Austin Blvd. Tiki cocktails tend to make everything better. To that end, head to this outdoor burger bar to pick-up curbside one of three tropical tipples: the single serving of a frozen Hurricane (passion fruit, lemon and bitters with a 50 ml bottle of Gosling’s 151 on the side) or the Mai Tai or Zombie cocktail kits. The latter two each have six servings of their rum-filled offerings.

Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs. What hasn’t Treaty Oak been offering at its wide-open ranch space during the coronavirus pandemic? In addition to a market with order-ahead grocery services, the distillery also has a to-go menu of dinner items from on-site restaurant Alice’s, free hand sanitizer and, of course, cocktail kits featuring its own spirits. There are a whopping seven of them to choose from, including an Old Fashioned and a mojito.

Vinaigrette, 2201 College Ave. If drinking at least a little healthily during days cooped up at home sounds more like your thing, you’re in luck. The salad-loving restaurant in South Austin recently launched a menu of delivery items that includes a fresh juice-based cocktail kit, the ingredients of which rotate daily. Vinaigrette is handling deliveries in-house, as opposed to a third-party vendor, every day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wayback Cafe & Cottages, 9601 Bee Caves Rd. The cottage hotel brings hilly Austin serenity to you care of cocktail kits featuring Garrison Brothers Bourbon, available with takeout orders. Each kit, at $35, comes with a 375 ml bottle of Garrison’s flagship whiskey, two limited-edition highball glasses, a dropper bottle of bitters and a bar spoon. Call 512-520-9584 to order.

Know of a local restaurant serving up cocktail kits everyone else will crave? Email me at aauber@statesman.com to get it added to the list.