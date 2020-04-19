Through her multiple exhibitions and pieces of art, Rachael Edwards changed the face of the Amarillo arts scene. Edwards died Wednesday at the age of 42.

In her exhibitions, according to the AGN Media archives, she highlighted such topics as the idea of pure beauty, and the replacement of humans with artificial intelligence and automation, creating spray-painted pieces on cardboard under lights, usually hanging in a downtown alley.

Other pieces of Edwards’ work can be seen at places including Bomb City Distillery as well as Six Car Pub & Brewery.

King Hill, her former theater teacher at Palo Duro High School, thought Edwards’ impact was immeasurable.

“I’m a fan but I’m also realistic, and her contribution is immeasurable and long standing and needs to be cherished and remembered,” Hill said. “The unfortunate thing is most artists are not recognized till after they have passed, until after their death. Unfortunately, this might be the case with Rachael. I could think of no other artist who was as original and as passionate and as talented as Rachael is.”

Joshua Edwards, Rachael’s brother, said she was always artistic, with her talent blossoming naturally between the ages of 8 and 12.

“Honestly, with the way her artistic talent worked, she could do just about any style that was out there,” he said. “I never saw a medium that she couldn’t work in. Everything from oil to watercolors … sketches, sculpting, food preparation. Anything she did, essentially, was a work of art.

“I think it warranted itself very well to her kind of developing her own style as she started to figure out, as she grew up, what kind of things really spoke to her.”

When she first came into the arts scene, Rachael used her work to convey social commentary and showcase groups of individuals who did not necessarily have a voice, including the poor and the homeless in the Amarillo community, Joshua said.

He said a certain piece of hers, which depicts one individual picking someone else up out of a gutter, showed that view.

“Her idea with that, the person being picked up, is laid out a little bit in a way that almost evokes Jesus on the cross,” Joshua said. “The whole point was for people to recognize the importance, even the divinity of everyone, especially those in the lowest of the low and had nothing in the world.”

While Joshua believes his sister played a part in rejuvenating the local art scene, Rachael also played another role in his life: being a provider and protector to him. Because of his sister, he said he learned an appreciation for the world and thinking about things from different angles.

Amarillo residents, as well as residents from across the Panhandle, also learned from Rachael, her brother said. This was evident from the number of people reaching out to the family, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“I knew that Rachael had a big impact on the community,” he said. “Rachael was always, honestly, a humble person. I don’t think she ever understood just how much impact she had on our community … It’s pretty incredible to see just how many people have been affected (by her).”

Rachael’s unrelenting and one-of-a-kind approach to art will remain an integral part of the Amarillo community, Hill said.

“Rachael was authenticity. She was originality. She was a product of Amarillo,” Hill said. “Her mark will be long lasting, long after the alley lights have faded and long after the paint on the walls disintegrated. Her talent will remain.”

Mary Bechtol, a fellow Panhandle artist and a friend of Rachael’s, sees the Amarillo arts community as an “art cocoon” as well as a “creative Mecca, overflowing with ideas.” But with the loss of Rachael, there is now a hole in that cocoon.

“I admired her great vision, her talent, her nerve to keep on keeping on in hard times and appreciated the person she was,” she said. “(While she was) a generation below me, (she) renewed my faith in humankind.”

Joshua thought of Rachael as the best sister anyone could ask for.

“There will never be anyone else like her,” he said, “and she went too soon.”