Canadian pop singer Michael Bublé has rebooked his spring tour for early 2021, including a Feb. 16 date to replace the concert originally scheduled for April 5 that was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the April 5 show will be honored. Additional tickets, $65-$145, are on sale via the venue’s website.

Bublé recently released a single titled "Gotta Be Patient" in collaboration with fellow Canadian band Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes. Sheltering with his family in Vancouver during the pandemic, Bublé recently finished a series of livestream performances via social media.

