Here is an interesting new release available now digitally as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"On a Magical Night": The latest feature from French auteur Christophe Honoré begins in a straightforward fashion. His frequent collaborator Chiara Mastroianni won best actress in the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section for her magnificent performance as Maria, a professor who has been married to her husband for 25 years. She loves him very much but has taken on many (mostly younger) lovers during the course of their marriage. When he discovers her infidelities by accidentally seeing text notifications on her phone, they have a huge fight and Maria bolts from the apartment. Unbeknownst to her husband, she only crosses the street and rents a hotel room that overlooks their apartment windows where she can observe him for the evening. The French title of the film translates to "Room 212," and that is where Maria contemplates her past, present and future. With creative sets and curiously observational camera angles, we go deep inside Maria's psyche where she talks with her husband's younger self (played by Vincent Lacoste from Honoré's last film, "Sorry Angel"), the woman her husband loved before her, and many of her recent and former lovers while she tries to figure out a path to move forward in life. This may not be the best quarantine rental for anyone in a rocky relationship, but it's required viewing for Francophiles. (Rent it now from the Alamo Drafthouse's virtual cinema and 50% of the rental price supports the theater.)

Also on streaming services

"The Lodge": Austrian co-directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala ("Goodnight Mommy") make their English-language debut with this masterfully shot thriller that revels in darkness and uncomfortable silences. Riley Keough is Grace, the lone survivor of a cult suicide pact led by her father when she was just 12. As an adult, she has found love with a man named Richard (Richard Armitage) who has two children who are very upset that she has come into the picture and caused their parents to get a divorce. They blame Grace for all of their pain and are forced into spending Christmas with her in the family's remotely situated guest house. To add insult to injury, Richard drives them all up there to the house and then goes back toward the city to work for a few extra days before returning on Christmas Day. He hopes this will force the kids to spend time with Grace and start to love her. If you’ve seen the trailer or know anything about horror moves, you can probably guess that things do not go exactly to his plan. (Hulu)