As the area makes transition to the new normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the ways arts are presented to the community will have to change for the time being to continue precautionary measures.

Over the past week, Lone Star Ballet has once again started to host classes back at their studio, located at 3218 Hobbs Road. But because of those precautionary measures, those classes will not be the same as before, at least for the immediate future.

Roxann Seaton, the ballet’s newly appointed academy director, said the ballet will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for classes, including six feet of social distancing, instructors wearing masks and making a point to sanitize hands frequently.

Even the way the classes are approached will change, Seaton said, including not being able to manipulate the students’ body movements during classes.

“That’s something we do. We manipulate their bodies to do certain things and to get them to feel something, but we can’t do that right now,” she said. “It is now more so that we have to show them what we want and try and explain as best as we can to get them to understand what we are wanting, what we want them to feel … It is a very unique experience, something that we aren’t used to.”

Class size will also have to be limited to abide by social distancing guidelines. Because of this, Seaton said along with the in-person classes, Lone Star Ballet is also offering classes via Google Meets to supplement in-person instruction.

“So, say the class is a Monday/Wednesday ballet class,” she said. “We’ve asked that they only register for one day, and then if they want to do the second day, they do the Google Meets, therefore everyone who would want to register has that opportunity to register and be in the classroom setting instead of having to be at home or … not giving everybody the chance.”

Lone Star Ballet has implemented video instruction throughout the span of the pandemic, giving the chance for its dancers to continue to develop their skills while not being in person.

As an instructor as well as a member of the ballet’s professional company, Emily Wallace said the videos prepared her a great deal for coming back to the studio.

“By using those videos, it helped us stay in contact with everyone and just keep that line of communication, just something, not even so much dancing, but to keep in contact,” she said. “But as far as how the dancing went, it was helpful to see other people still dancing … Being able to dance in my bedroom, still, was weird, but when I came back here and I was doing stuff, it wasn’t as bad. I contribute that a lot to muscle memory, but it was easier I think than it would have been if I just had completely stopped everything.”

The goal for the videos, as well as for the first weeks of classes as Lone Star Ballet gets back into their routine, is to get everyone back into shape and correct any wrong habits some may have developed while learning at home, Seaton said.

As Lone Star Ballet looks to the fall, Seaton said she hopes the studio will look more like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping that by the time we get to auditions in August and start in September that everything will be back to where we can have our full class,” she sad. “We can go about life as normal … but with hopes we can actually increase our class sizes and go back to having our 20 kids in a studio, if need be.”

Being back in the studio has been a welcome change for Wallace, she said.

“It’s been very strange. It’s been great to be back, though,” she said. “Just to see people alone has been, you know, refreshing. Because I have been in my house for too long. It’s been great. The soreness is still a thing, but it’s good to be back and see people and interact with everybody.”

Wallace said during this pandemic, Lone Star Ballet has shown perseverance, continuing instruction any way they could to provide the art form for anyone who needed it. While it was a struggle at first for her, Wallace now has a stronger drive to use her art form and help teach others that art form.

“It’s all I have ever really done all my life, and now, at the very beginning, it was kind of snatched from me,” she said. “As the videos came out and I was starting to communicate back with my dancers and see them dancing and interacting with them, it kind of reignited everything, almost like a jump-start, if you will. … I think the hunger for dancing now is a lot stronger than it was before.”

For more information about Lone Star Ballet and its approach to classes throughout the summer, visit https://lonestarballet.org.