Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Mike Flanigin, "West Texas Blues." A B3 organ master who’s played regularly in Austin clubs for years with guitar great Jimmie Vaughan when he’s not on tour with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Flanigin made a big splash in 2015 with his debut solo album "The Drifter," a genre-fluid set that included collaborations with Gary Clark Jr., Alejandro Escovedo, Kat Edmonson and others. This time around, he hones in on one specific style and pares things down to a trio format with guitarist Sue Foley and drummer Chris Layton. "The Drifter" relied significantly on guest vocalists, but Flanigin does the singing here, digging into a deep juke-joint groove with 10 tunes that draw from the repertoires of blues masters such as Lightnin’ Hopkins, Lazy Lester and Guitar Gable. In addition to her six-string star turns throughout, Foley shines with vocal harmonies on "Thunderbird," a joyous romp by 1960s Dallas rockers the Nightcaps that ZZ Top brought to wider audiences in the 1970s, and on a sweet R&B remake of George Morgan’s 1940s country-folk smash "Candy Kisses." Here’s their rendition of the 1968 Smokey Smothers hit "I Got My Eyes on You":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Gurf Morlix, "Kiss of the Diamondback." Once an in-demand Los Angeles guitarist who toured with the likes of Warren Zevon and Lucinda Williams, Morlix settled in Austin nearly three decades ago and became a vital presence in the city’s Americana community, producing albums for long-established artists such as Robert Earl Keen and Ray Wylie Hubbard while helping launch the recording careers of Slaid Cleaves, Betty Soo and others. Since 2000, he’s also steadily made his own records every couple of years, with "Kiss of the Diamondback" extending his catalog to an even dozen. Morlix’s records feel less like separate entities than different chapters of one lifelong story: His mode as both lyricist and arranger is discerning and tightly focused, from the resolute love song "Reason to Live" to the dark-blues warning "Water Is Risin’" to the atmospheric existentialism of "Is There Anyone Out There." A verse from "We Just Talked" may perfectly distill the way Morlix’s music balances divine intervention with matter-of-fact assessment: "Energy cracklin’ through the air/ Electricity jumping from here to there/ Lightning flashing everywhere/ And we just talked."

Seela, "Cool." The first album since 2017’s "Track You Down" from the longtime Austin singer-songwriter is a self-produced set of 13 songs that mix elements of pop, folk, jazz and other genres into a style that’s distinctively her own. Read more about "Cool" in our Austin360/American-Statesman interview with Seela. Animated-video record-release livestream 7 p.m. July 24 at facebook.com/seelamisra. Here’s the video for the title track:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Jesse Dayton, "Gulf Coast Sessions" EP (Blue Elan). The firebrand guitarist and rock & roll troubadour has referred to this six-song set (plus scene-setting intro and outro snippets) as "a house party love letter to I-10 from Beaumont to NOLA." That pretty well captures the spirit of songs such as "Beaumonster Boogie," an ode to Texas coastal oil workers, and "Mardi Gras Shake," which swings with an accordion-driven zydeco-flavored zeal. Record-release livestream 7 p.m. July 24 at facebook.com/JesseDaytonHardcharger. Here’s the track "Lo-Fi Lover":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

COMING SOON

JULY 30: Barbara Nesbitt, "Someday, Maybe Sooner"

JULY 31: Margaret Chavez, "Into an Atmosphere" (We Know Better)

AUG. 21: Malik, "Spectrum" (Artium)

AUG. 21: Texicana Mamas, self-titled

AUG. 21: Stiletto Feels, "Push Back" (Nine Mile)

AUG. 24: Jonathan Terrell, "Westward"

AUG. 28: Wood & Wire, "No Matter Where It Goes From Here" (Blue Corn)

AUG. 28: Royal Forest, "Waiting Drum" (Nine Mile)

SEPT. 4: Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City)

SEPT. 4: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"