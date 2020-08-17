The owners of Komé have continued to trim back their expanded operations in response to the economic distress brought on by the coronavirus.

The husband-and-wife team of Takehiro and Kayo Asazu announced last week that they have closed Ni-Komé, their sushi and ramen stall at downtown food hall Fareground.

Ni-Komé opened in early 2018 when the modern food hall arrived at 111 Congress Ave. With the departure of Ni-Komé, Contigo and Dai Due Taqueria remain the last two of Fareground’s original tenants. The space now includes Italic, Henbit (from the owners of Emmer & Rye) and Israeli street food operation TLV.

The Asazus also closed their Daruma Ramen on East Sixth Street earlier this summer, but continue to operate Komé on Airport Boulevard and are partners in the two locations of Japanese coffeehouse Sa-Tén and sushi restaurant Uroko.

The couple opened their Sushi-a-Go-Go trailer in 2009 and closed it to open Komé on Airport Boulevard in 2011.

RELATED

Restaurant review: Uroko is one of Austin’s best sushi destinations