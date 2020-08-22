A-J Media

Local venues are seeking submissions for a variety of exhibits and festivals scheduled for the fall in the Hub City.

According to a list from the Lubbock Arts Alliance, some of the call for entries include:

• Buddy Holly Center Celebracion

The Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave., is seeking submissions for Celebracion, the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition.

The artwork will be on display Sept. 25-Nov. 15.

Artists who want to participate must RSVP by Aug. 31 as space is limited. Contact BHC curator, Sebastian Forbush, at (806) 775-3567 to register or for more details.

• Office of International Affairs "High and Dry" photo exhibit

The Texas Tech office of International Affairs is seeking submissions for its 20th anniversary photo exhibit, "High and Dry: A Photographic Exhibition of Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands."

Photographers of all levels are invited to submit work reflecting the dry lands theme for 20th anniversary of this juried exhibition. The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection.

About 70 images will be selected for the exhibition, which will be shown at the galleries of the International Cultural Center from Nov. 23, 2020, through Jan. 29, 2021.

Entry fee is $6 per image with a five image maximum. Deadline for entries is Oct. 7.

More information is available online at www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/highdry.php

Those interested may also contact Jan Stogner, assistant director for International Art and Culture at jan.stogner@ttu.edu or (806) 834-2372.

• Garden and Arts Center Fall Festival

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., is hosting its 50th Annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival welcomes all artists to be a part of this year’s event as they display and sell their work, which can include a variety of different media.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for those in attendance including participating vendors, volunteers, patrons, etc.

Registration deadline for all artists will be by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Currently sought are: Craft vendors, food vendors, volunteers, and entertainment.

For more information, call (806) 767-3724 or email gac@mylubbock.us.

• Lubbock Community Theatre auditions for "Talking With"

Lubbock Community Theatre is hosting auditions for "Talking With," a filmed theatrical production.

Directed by Jay C. Brown, the show consists of 11 women’s monologues. They include a baton twirler, a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex-rodeo rider and an actress willing to go to any length of get a job. Women ages 18 and older of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Auditions will be held Monday-Friday, Aug. 24-28. (Time slots will be determined by the auditioner and director). Auditions will be conducted virtually (facetime or zoom one-on-one with the director). The director will send the auditioner two different style monologues and the auditioner will choose one of them to read for audition. (does not have to be memorized).

All COVID-19 precautions will be taken and there will be no group in-person rehearsals or performances. Virtual performances are scheduled for Oct. 2-4 and 9-11.

For more information, contact Jay C. Brown and jaybrown@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

• Lubbock Community Theatre children’s production auditions

Lubbock Community Theatre is holding virtual auditions for its first online children’s production "15 Reasons Not to be in a Play!" a short comedy by Alan Hachnel, from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 29 via Zoom.

Directed by Heather May and Rachel Ballard, all performances will be online. This is a free and open event to audition for but space is limited due to having rehearsals be user friendly.

Video monologue submissions will also be accepted and auditions are recommended for children ages 7 and older.

Email May at heatherm@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or to reserve your spot.

• Lubbock Community Theatre Live(ish) 2

Lubbock Community Theatre’s Live(ish) Vol. 2 is under way and they are seeking performers and writers.

Interested performers should submit a resume and a one-minute monologue, song excerpt, or dance routine.

Performers will be given part(s) in sketches/songs/dance routines and must be able to film it themselves via phone, camera or Zoom.

Writers are asked to submit a working script(s) for their sketch comedy scene(s) or parody song(s).

For those wanting to write, but needing an idea, contact Heather May at heatherm@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

Compensation for hired performers and writers is $50.

Deadline for submissions is midnight on Saturday, Sept. 5, and the show will be performed on Oct. 24.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LubbockTheatre; lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/; or www.facebook.com/LubbockTheatre/

• CASP: 2021 5&J Exhibition Series

The Charles Adams Studio Project is accepting applications for its 2021 5&J Exhibition Series.

The 5&J Gallery exhibition series features 12 exhibitions per year, each with a duration of three to four weeks. Individual and group exhibition proposals are welcome.

Applicants should be prepared to submit an exhibition proposal, preferred dates, an updated CV, and relevant images.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Notification of acceptance will be during the month of October.

For more information, email info@casp-arts.org.

Or visit:

– casp-arts.org/5j-gallery/

– casp-arts.org/

– www.facebook.com/castudioproject/

• 31st annual National Arts Program Exhibition and Contest

The city of Lubbock is celebrating its 31st year of participation in the National Arts Program. The National Arts Program at Lubbock is an annual exhibit to highlight the works of city of Lubbock employees and their families, retirees, volunteers, and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors.

The exhibit will be from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30. Registration is open and will end on Monday, Oct. 19.

This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability. Each piece of artwork will be judged within its classification, not based on its medium. Each artist selects the classification in which their work will be judged.

Registration is available online at www.nationalartsprogram.org/venues/lubbock.

Those who do not have access to a computer, can come by the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., and fill out a paper registration as well. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Lubbock Garden and Arts Center 'Mask(ed)’ exhibit

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., is seeking art for an upcoming September exhibit titled "The Mask(ed) Life."

This exhibit will focus on masks in real life using any media desired such as painting, photography, sculpture, etc. There is no entry fee for this exhibit and the deadline to enter is Aug. 24.

More information and entry forms, visit the GAC website at www.lubbockgac.org.

For additional questions, email gac@mylubbock.us or call (806) 767-3724.

• Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is seeking individual and group exhibit submissions for 2021.

LHUCA welcomes artists to submit exhibition proposals in all disciplines for consideration in one of its four galleries.

Individual artists should submit 10 images and an exhibition proposal or artist statement. Group proposals should include three images per artist and an exhibition proposal.

Entry deadline for proposals is Sept. 4, and artists will be notified by Sept. 24 via email if their proposal has been accepted.

Submissions may be made via Dropbox and email to linda.cullum@lhuca.org.

CD or USB drives may be mailed to: LHUCA, Attn.: Linda Cullum, 511 Ave. K, Lubbock, TX 79401.

For more information and questions contact Linda Cullum at linda.cullum@lhuca.org or (806) 762-8606. You can also visit http://lhuca.org/submissions OR https://www.facebook.com/lhucalubbock/photos/

• American Contemporary Craft: A Juried Exhibition

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is hosting the American Contemporary Craft: A Juried Exhibition from Oct. 2 to Nov. 26 in its Martin McDonald Gallery.

The call is open to all artists working in craft mediums: Books, Paper and Collage; Clay; Glass; Iron; Metals; Print and Letterpress; Fiber; Wood; and Mixed Media.

Artists must be at least 18 years of age. Entry fee is $20 for up to three entries.

Entry deadline is Aug. 31 and artists will be notified via email by Sept. 7. Delivery deadline for the exhibit is Sept. 25 and items will be returned on Dec. 1.

For more information on how to enter and specifications on art pieces, email Linda Cullum at linda.cullum@lhuca.org.

Artists may also visit lhuca.org/submissions OR www.facebook.com/lhucalubbock/photos/