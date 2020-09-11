Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Typically we include only full-length albums and EPs, but because many artists have been releasing individual songs during the pandemic, we’re also occasionally featuring selected recent singles.

SINGLES SPOTLIGHT

Mobley, "James Crow." The versatile local pop performer delivers what may be his most immediately infectious single yet with this three-minute number that hinges on the chorus lyric "James Crow, you’re a devil in a daydream." Described in press materials accompanying the release as "a sonic critique of white supremacy," it’s the second single from Mobley’s upcoming visual EP, "Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme." About the track, which he wrote while visiting Thailand in 2018, Mobley says: "I want to draw people in with that serotonin hit you get from a catchy, well-crafted song. But once they’re in, I want to implicate them in all of the grim, unsightly realities of what’s going on in our country. As they’re singing along, it’s like, ‘What did he say? What am I chanting right now?’" He’s also putting together a reading list for the Austin Public Library of books that address the song’s subject matter. Mobley produced and played all instruments on the track, with mixing assistance from Spoon’s Jim Eno. The official Mobley-directed video for the song won’t go live until Wednesday, but here’s a live version from earlier this year:

Joe King Carrasco, "King King." The Tex-Mex new-waver who took MTV by storm in the 1980s serves up a sociopolitical tune from his upcoming album, "Mariachi Blues." For the video, French filmmaker Olivier Dalipagic pointedly chose locations that contrasted wealthy west Austin scenery with footage from homeless "tent city" communities that have become more widespread in Austin recently.

Como Las Movies, "Cumbia De Los Monjes" (Trucha Soul). Released on vinyl along with a B-side titled "La Inconforme," this four-minute track digs a deep Latin-funk-soul groove. Como Las Movies played ACL Radio’s "Blues on the Green" series last year and will be part of Tuesday’s official HAAM Day livestream programming.

Wilson Marks, "Only a Train." The second single from the jazz guitarist’s upcoming album, "True Beauty Is in the Random," features bassist Daniel Durham and drummer Aaron Parks joining Marks, whose distinctive guitar tones might recall jazz master Bill Frisell. The tune features an animated video made by Austin musician Seela.

Cilantro Boombox, "Wahoo" / "Y O U." Two new singles from the self-described "dance/world/funk/pop/brown/sexy" outfit reflect different aspects of Cilantro Boombox’s sound. "Wahoo is a high-energy slice of mostly instrumental sonic textures, while "Y O U" features intriguingly off-kilter beats, hip-hop-influenced lyrics and autotune-styled vocal effects. Here’s the video for "Wahoo":

Universal Seeds, "Olvídalo." Percussionist Michael Longoria teams with original Hip-Hop Humpday emcees Tee Double, Tray God and Bavu Blakes on this track from Universal Seeds’ debut EP "Rise Up" that blends elements of jazz and hip-hop in a mesmerizingly rhythmic track.

Motenko, "Follow Through." Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Micah Motenko is the namesake of this quartet that also includes guitarist Cat Clemons III, bassist Josh Flowers and drummer James Gwyn. "Follow Through," an early release from an EP due out this fall, carries a funky beat and a sweet lead vocal.

Golden Aquarians, "High Enough." Austin musician Roberto Sanchez teams with Metroplex musician Sarah Jaffe for this new pop project, which juxtaposes sampled beats and synth swirls with steel guitar from Eric Swanson. The animated video for the tune was done by Dani Okun.

Emily Shirley, "Search for Life." Keyboardist for the Belle Sounds and others, Shirley steps out with this richly melodic pop single produced by Kris Nelson, who contributed bass, synth and guitar tracks.

JM Stevens, "Maybe I Love You." Winter scenes from around Austin, filmed in February before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, pop up in the video for this catchy horn-section-spiked single drawn from Stevens’ recent "Invisible Lines" album.

Jefferson Brown, "That Beautiful Place." Joined by his Shinyribs bandmate Keith Langford on drums, bassist/guitarist Brown serves up a rough yet melodic folk-pop tune that recalls the 1980s heyday of the Replacements.

That Beautiful Place by Jefferson Brown

COMING SOON

SEPT. 18: Pelvis Wrestley, "Vortexas Vorever"

SEPT. 18: 4Track All-Stars, "5123"

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCTOBER: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

OCT. 2: Johnny Nicholas, "Mistaken Identity" (Valcour)

OCT. 16: Kelsey Wilson, "The Bitch" EP

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

OCT. 16: Wilson Marks, "True Beauty Is in the Random"

OCT. 23: Missio, "Can You Feel the Sun" (2B/BMG)

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"