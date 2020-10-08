To raise awareness and money for concert halls and clubs struggling to survive the pandemic, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has partnered with YouTube to create Save Our Stages Fest. The three-day concert event on Oct.16-18 will feature live performances by an impressive roster of headline acts streamed from iconic venues around the country.

Highlights include the Roots performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, Reba McEntire at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Miley Cyrus from Whiskey a Go Go and Foo Fighters from the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Other artists on the bill include Dave Matthews, Finneas, Brittany Howard, Demi Lovato and YG.

Austin’s Black Pumas will perform live from the Parish on Sixth Street. The event, which organizers have been working on since June, was executive produced by Austin’s Stephen Sternschein, co-owner of the Parish and Empire Control Room and Garage.

The performances will stream on NIVA’s YouTube page and simultaneously on each performing artist’s page. YouTube Giving will be integrated to accept donations during the live streams and when viewers access the streams on demand later. Money collected during the festival will go into NIVA’s nationwide, need-based grant program for member venues.

Comedian, musicians and oddball genius, Reggie Watts will host the event which is named after the bi-partisan legislation NIVA has been advocating for, which is currently stalled in Congress alongside other pandemic relief programs.

"Our nation’s most-loved venues are fighting to hold on because they’ve had no revenue since they’ve been shuttered by the pandemic in March," Sternschein said. "It’s been brutal to watch as scores of them go under through no fault of their own while we continue to push for the Save Our Stages Act to pass."

Sternschein said he hopes money raised through SOS Fest will provide "a lifeline to make it through this devastating time as we wait for federal relief."