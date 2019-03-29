Here are some of the most exciting new releases in movies, TV, books, comics, music and more on the horizon in April. As always, release dates are subject to change without notice.

"The Twilight Zone" (CBS All Access). The second “name” revival on CBS’ subscription streaming platform ("Star Trek: Discovery" was the first), Jordan Peele’s reboot of the iconic “Twilight Zone” remains both an object of curiosity — especially for those who worship the original show, ahem — and the recipient of increasing levels of hype. On one hand, Peele has produced one astonishing comedy show and two of the best movies of the past five years. On the other, it’s the freakin’ "Twilight Zone." I look forward to seeing how this shakes out. (April 1)

“Is This How You See Me?” by Jaime Hernandez (Fantagraphics). A new volume of the collected “Love and Rockets,” the best American comic book series of all time, is always good news. In this volume, friends and ex-lovers Maggie and Hopey head to their old stomping grounds for a weekend of punk rock nostalgia that turns into a complicated examination of how their relationship has changed over time. (April 2)

“American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race” by Douglas Brinkley (Harper). Austin’s favorite historian explores, well, what it says on the cover: JFK, the space race and how it all played out, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the moon shot. (April 2)

“Shazam!” The first cheery-looking DC Universe movie, “Shazam!” is the story of a 15-year-old boy who, with one magic word, becomes the world’s mightiest mortal. At one time in the 1940s, comics starring this character out-sold Superman. (April 5)

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix). The second season of the coolest show on TV about a teenage witch is here! Kiernan Shipka is shockingly good as the titular Sabrina. (April 5)

New Order, “Movement (Definitive Edition)” (Rhino/Warner). A box set examining New Order’s debut album, which has always read more as a transitional record between Joy Division’s visionary darkness and New Order’s dance music to come. The box contains the vinyl LP (with its original, iconic sleeve designed by Peter Saville); the original album CD in a replica mini-album sleeve; a bonus CD of previously unreleased tracks; a DVD of live shows and TV appearances; and a hardback book. (April 5)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America). Sandra Oh is back as MI5 security officer Eve, and Jodie Comer is back as her opposite number, the assassin Villanelle. Both of them have made this show a cult hit. (April 7)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX). Man, this looks kind of awesome. Sam Rockwell is legendary dancer/director/choreographer Bob Fosse! Michelle Williams is famed dancer/muse Gwen Verdon! Bring on all that jazz. (April 9)

“Working” by Robert Caro (Knopf). The author of “The Power Broker” and the definitive books on LBJ explores researching and writing his award-winning, long-simmering books. (April 9)

“Hellboy.” David Harbour takes over as the titular character in this third movie based on the Dark Horse Comics series (which might be the best horror/adventure title of the past 30 years). (April 12)

BTS, “Map of the Soul: Persona” (Big Hit Entertainment). New album from one of the most popular K-pop acts of our exhausting present. I think my 14-year-old daughter would have this date circled in her calendar if she, you know, used a paper calendar ever. (April 12)

Emma Bunton, “My Happy Place” (BMG Rights Management). Speaking of pop, this is Baby Spice’s fourth album and her first in more than 12 years. (April 12)

The Chemical Brothers, “No Geography” (Astralwerks). Speaking of the late 1990s, there’s a new Chemical Brothers album. Is it time for the return of Big Beat electronic music, with its giant hooks and enormous drums? In fairness, the original stuff has aged pretty well. (April 12)

Glen Hansard, “This Wild Willing” (ANTI-/Epitaph). New album from this Irish singer/songwriter might sound a bit more experimental than recent output, what with 24 musicians working on it. (April 12)

LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo), “LSD” (Columbia). British musician Labrinth, Australian singer Sia and American music producer Diplo do that supergroup thing. (April 12)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO). Back for its eighth, final and probably traumatic season, “Game of Thrones” — the “Xena: Warrior Princess” for folks who regret not going to grad school — promises feature-film length episodes (no, really, feature films used to be 80 minutes, I promise you) and many, many, MANY deaths. While I've got you: Make sure to subscribe to Austin360's "Win or Die: Analyzing 'Game of Thrones'" newsletter, featuring recaps, audio discussion and more. (April 14)

“Bless This Mess” (ABC). Man, I like both of these folks. This sitcom stars Dax Shepard and Lake Bell as the sort of folks who used to be called “yuppies” moving to a small Nebraska town after inheriting a total money-pit farmhouse. (April 16)

“Ramy” (Hulu). A24 produced this TV show, as did creator Ramy Youssef, who also stars as a young, first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim dealing with life New Jersey. (April 19)

The Lee Boys, “Live On the East Coast” (M.C.). This is the Sacred Steel act’s first album since 2012, recorded at three 2018 concerts. I distinctly remember them as being completely excellent the times I saw them at Austin City Limits Music Festival. (April 19)

Sad Planets, “Akron, Ohio” (Tee Pee). The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney joins with John Petkovic (Death of Samantha, Cobra Verde, Sweet Apple) for an album of chewy, riffy indie rock. (April 19)

Unspoken Tradition, “Myths We Tell Our Young” (Mountain Home Music Company). New one from this western North Carolina bluegrass act. Strong playing, mostly originals (except for a Blues Traveler cover). (April 19)

“Avengers: Endgame.” A month or so after “Captain Marvel” comes this three-hour finale to apparently every Marvel plotline from 2008 to now. Who will live? Who will die? Who will be brought back from the dead? Yes, you read that right: Three. Hours. (April 26).

The Cranberries, “In the End” (BMG). The band’s eighth and final album, completed about a year after lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s died. The surviving Cranberries used her vocal demos to finish the songs with producer Stephen Street, then promptly disbanded. (April 26)

Craig Finn, “I Need a New War” (Partisan). Don’t we all, buddy? Here’s the Hold Steady frontman’s fourth solo album. (April 26)

Jack Ingram, “Ridin’ High … Again” (Beat Up Ford). This new set includes extremely Texas covers of Guy Clark’s "Desperados Waiting for a Train,” Kris Kristofferson’s “Jesus Was a Capricorn” and Willie Nelson’s “Gotta Get Drunk.” (April 26)

Nils Lofgren, “Blue With Lou” (Cattle Track Road). Nils is having an odd little moment. The E Street Band member, former Grin frontman and former (and current!) Crazy Horse guitarist releases this album, a tribute to Lou Reed that includes five songs co-written with Reed. (April 26)

The Mountain Goats, “In League With Dragons” (Merge). Yet another likely excellent album from this quartet led by songwriter John Darnielle. This one folds in more keyboards, woodwinds, a string section and table-top fantasy. (April 26)