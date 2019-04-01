1. "Fiddler on the Roof"

8 p.m. April 2-6, 2 p.m. April 6, 1 and 7 p.m. April 7. $30-$160. Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. texasperformingarts.org.

The sun has risen on a new production of the Tony Award-winning theatrical masterpiece, featuring Broadway classics like "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," to tell the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Plus, acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter provides the stunning dance moves. A whole new generation just might be introduced to this classic musical through the fresh production from director Bartlett Sher.

2. "Groundhog Dog" with author Austin Kleon

7 p.m. April 2. $12. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich St., Ste. 120. drafthouse.com/austin/show/groundhog-day-with-author-austin-kleon.

This special screening includes a Q&A with author Austin Kleon, whose new book "Keep Going" was partially inspired by Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" comedy. As Kleon says in the book: “When I’m working, I don’t feel like Luke Skywalker. I feel more like Phil Connors in the movie Groundhog Day.” You can add a copy of "Keep Going" provided by BookPeople at a discounted rate along with your ticket purchase to be signed at the screening.

3. Umlauf After Dark

6 to 8 p.m. April 2. Free-$5. The Umlauf, 605 Azie Morton Rd. umlaufsculpture.org/umlauf-after-dark.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum is beautiful during the day, but it's also lovely in a different way in the evening. This monthly event gives you access to the Umlauf after hours. Experience the garden like never before with a night of live music from Chalkboard Poets, shopping with a Cassandra Collections pop-up, free beer, art activities, a signature cocktail, delicious food from Texas Chili Queens, and of course the picturesque grounds and gallery.

4. The Austin Bombings: Race and the Media

6:30 to 8 p.m. April 2. Free. LBJ Presidential Library, 2313 Red River St. 20207.thankyou4caring.org/pages/future-forum.

The LBJ Future Forum honors the victims and reflects on the media coverage of last year's package bombings in Austin. For this event, journalists and critical media consumers, including American-Statesman executive editor John Bridges, will address the ways in which racial biases shaped the narrative surrounding the bombings as well as strategies and ideas for minimizing the reflection of biases in future news. Registration is required to attend the event.