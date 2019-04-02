The owners of East Austin Tex-Mex staple Mi Madre’s have opened an organic juice bar, Vida Pura Juicery, at 2610 Manor Road, just down the street from the restaurant.

The juice bar serves cod-pressed juices, smoothies, shots like immune boosters, acai bowls and dishes like avocado toast with hemp seeds, crushed red peppers, agave, cherry tomatoes, parsley and olive oil.

Aurelio and Rosa Torres opened Mi Madre’s in 1990. Their daughter, Veronica, decided to open the health-centric food and drink operation following her father’s cancer diagnosis. Head to Vida Pura's Facebook page for a personal note from Veronica Torres on how and why she decided to start the business.

Vida Pura is not the first branch-out for the Mi Madre’s family, which opened Schoolhouse Pub in 2013 and Techo Mezcaleria and Agave Bar upstairs from Mi Madre's in 2015.

Vida Pura Juicery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

