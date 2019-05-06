Here's what teachers don't want to tell you on this Teacher Appreciation Week:

They love your kids. They love the thought. They don't need more cookies and candy, candles and bath balms.

What do teachers really want? Here are five things you can give them.

Your support. Active parents who are partners, not skeptics, micro managers, road blocks. Being an active parent means that you read the teacher’s notes. You engage with your child about what they are studying and reinforce it. You read to your child regularly or encourage them to read. You make sure the homework is done, but you don’t do it for them.

Your help. Not everyone can sign up for the field trip or to be room parent, but you can volunteer to do something at home to bring to the classroom. I remember one teacher needed someone to cut out paper hearts for the next day’s activity. Easy, peasy. I felt good, and it was one less thing on that teacher’s to-do list.

Supplies. This is the time of year when schools are running out of everything: pencils, paper, tissues, hand sanitizer. Often, teachers supplement using their own funds, which is wrong. Ask teachers what they are running low on and pick up some the next time you’re at the store. Better yet, let fellow parents know as well and organize a supply drive.

RELATED: Parent Prom how one PTA support its school

RELATED: Former Austin student writes bill to give kids skills that changed her life

Gift cards. Stock them with gift cards to H-E-B, Target, Walmart, etc. If they do run low on something, even if it’s for next year, they won’t have to use their own funds.

Notes of encouragement all year long. If your child came home filled with knowledge or particularly enjoyed a lesson, let your teacher now. So often our emails to teachers are all about what they aren’t doing or logistics about who is sick, when you’re picking up kids for what activity or how your children are getting home. Wouldn’t it be nice to start their day with a nice note from a parent that wasn’t about all of that?

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week. We appreciate you all year long. We just need to do a better job of showing it.

RELATED: Teachers know best: Follow their tips for back to school and all year long

RELATED: Teaching mindfulness in school

RELATED: Where teachers can eat for free and more this Teacher Appreciation Week