Family

Bubblepalooza at the Long Center. One of the best family-friendly ways to welcome summer's return is with Bubblepalooza, the Long Center's annual kickoff to its All Summer Long series of free community events. This year’s festivities include a giant rock-climbing wall, trampolines, giant bubble making, foam pits and chalk art. Live music comes from Kupira Marimba, Big Wy’s Brass Band and the Saddle Sores. There will be food trucks. And did we mention lots and lots of bubbles? 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Free. 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org/events-and-tickets/bubblepalooza

Gardening

Austin Pond & Garden Tour. Explore 14 private home ponds and gardens around Austin in a self-guided tour. You will get the addresses of each participating house when you purchase tickets and then drive to them at your leisure. Each garden area varies wildly: One will have a pirate ship and a hedge maze. Another home will have a piano with plants in it. Throughout the two-day tour, you'll see streams, ponds, waterfalls, native plants, rainwater systems, some large koi, goldfish and much more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20. Various locations. austinpondsociety.org

Music

Lee Fields & the Expressions at Mohawk outdoor. Propelled by passion and brimming with optimism, “It Rains Love,” the soaring new release from soul dynamo Lee Fields, reverberates with raw heart. Focused on the life-affirming joy of love, it feels like an antidote to ugly divisiveness that’s plagued our country over the last few years. Fields, whose storied career includes a stint in Kool and the Gang’s band, released his first album in 1969. This tour celebrates 50 years of sharing sweet soul music with audiences around the world. $25. 8 p.m. doors Saturday. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — Deborah Sengupta Stith

Theater & dance

"Ballet Under the Stars." The Metamorphosis Dance Ensemble will focus on the music of Ludwig Minkus, who is most well-known for his ballets "Don Quixote," "La Bayadère" and "Paquita," each one of which has defined the art form of classical ballet through strong and dynamic characters. The ensemble, which will be joined by guest artists from Ballet Austin and Ballet San Antonio, also will debut original works. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Drive. 512-246-6047, metamorphosisdance.org.

Nightlife

Summer Cocktail Workshop at Revelry. In this laid-back setting, you will learn how to prepare, measure and mix delicious summer-inspired sips with fruits, herbs and high-quality spirits. Revelry covers the cocktail basics, like the proper equipment and techniques needed.(Professional bar tools will be provided during the workshop.) Light bites will be served, and you'll take home recipes, a shopping list for bar tools and inspiration for entertaining with family and friends. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $50 per person or $85 for a pair. 902 E. Fifth St. Unit 105. facebook.com/events/443910326417326/.

Art

Art Happens Here Spring Fling Festival. The Dougherty Arts Center debuts the first annual Art Happens Here Spring Fling Festival, a one-day juried art show that connects artists with the community. Think of it as a show-and-tell exhibit, sale, and all-day art workshop party. Attendees will be able to meet artists and sample art techniques through artist demonstrations and hands-on activities. Participating artists include Ethan Ham, Jaime Foley and Lillian Kilventon. Food trucks will be on-site. 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1110 Barton Springs Road. austintexas.gov/event/art-happens-here-spring-fling-festival.

"METROmorphosis." The paintings and sculpture on view at the Davis Gallery are fascinating examples of local artists Annie Darling and David Elliott's own visions of our quickly expanding and changing city. Darling explores landmarks from around Austin and involves an array of media ranging from encaustic to photography. Elliott's oil paintings and ceramic sculpture personify the undercurrent of eccentricity that seems to power this town. Opening reception 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through July 13. 837 W. 12th St. davisgalleryaustin.com.