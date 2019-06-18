1. Chingona Fest at Hops & Grain (rescheduled from April 6)

11:30 a.m. gates June 22. $30 (children 10 and younger free). 507 Calles St. chingonafesttx.com

Storms forced the cancellation of the event earlier this year, but the festival returns with a solid roster of rocking Chingonas. El Paso-based indie rock/mariachi outfit Tribes leads a bill that includes excellent Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda and rising rockers the Tiarra Girls from Austin. Latinx artisans from around the country will participate in a vendor market at the event, and there will be food trucks on site. A portion of proceeds from the event benefits Latina-focused nonprofits. And did we mention the Chingona beer? — Deborah Sengupta Stith

2. Toast of Texas

6 to 8:30 p.m. June 20. $65-$80. Mercury Hall, 615 Cardinal Lane facebook.com/events/431088124377417

Previously called the Toast & Roast, the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas' annual event showcasing the year's best Texas wine has moved from the vineyard into the city. Ticket holders will taste Texas Monthly’s top wines of 2018 paired with barbecue from LeRoy and Lewis and the sweet country sounds of Warm Sugar. At the end of the night, one winery will come away with a medal for "top Texas wine," while another will be awarded "fan favorite."

3. Cool Summer Nights at the Bullock Museum

6 to 9 p.m. June 21. Free. 1800 Congress Ave. thestoryoftexas.com

Forget about standing outside in the heat of summer — the Bullock Museum is staying open during three select evenings in June, July and August to offer far more than history. The kick-off event on the longest day of the year, themed "Identity," has mariachis, a writing activity exploring where you come from and a wildflower-themed game of bingo. The theme is a nod to the Bullock Museum's "Becoming Texas" exhibition exploring the nuances of Texas culture.

4. Austin Outdoor Living Tour

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22. $25 in advance, $30 day of. Multiple locations. eventbrite.com/e/2019-austin-outdoor-living-tour-tickets-62337721804

The newly launched Austin Outdoor Living Tour is your chance to visit 10 fantastic outdoor spaces, meet the builders and designers that made it happen, and maybe even ask a question or two about your own dream backyard project. It's a quicker tour than the Modern Home Tour produced by the same group and will take you to the backyards of private homes in several Austin neighborhoods, including Tarrytown, Northwest Hills and Rollingwood.

5. Paramount Summer Classic Film Series: "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park"

2 and 4:20 p.m. June 23. $8-$12. The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org

The Paramount Theatre's next double-feature in the Summer Classic Film Series is particularly beastly. The afternoon starts with a return of "Jaws" to the big screen, and watching it that way just might scare you out of the water for good. "Jurassic Park" follows. When two movies that are screening in the same theater are grouped under the same thematic heading, one ticket is good for both features when viewed back-to-back on the same day.