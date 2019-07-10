In his new book, "Superpower," Austin-based Wall Street Journal senior reporter Russell Gold tackles a nuts-and-bolts challenge facing American energy entrepreneurs intent on getting more renewable energy into the mix: how to get sun- and wind-generated electricity from the vast middle of the country to the population-rich coasts. To carry this infrastructure story, he writes about an ambitious energy entrepreneur and onetime U.S. congressional candidate named Michael Skelly as he knocks on doors, twists political arms and raises more than a $100 million in his quest to transform the energy sector. “He was odd and eccentric” is how one rancher describes Skelly to Gold, “but he wasn’t crooked. He was this tall, gangly Harvard graduate with these big wild ideas. He was not your typical Texas panhandle dude.”

American-Statesman: How did you first meet Mike Skelly — and what grabbed you and made you think you could write a book around him?

Russell Gold: I wanted to write a book about this energy transition we’re going through, moving away from fossil fuels and relying more on renewable energy. One of the things I wanted to write about is how much money it was going to cost, and the investors and the developers who were going to be making those investments. I started asking around, looking for interesting projects, and heard about Michael Skelly and the big transmission project he was working on. I went to Houston to meet him, and literally within the first 30 minutes I knew he’d be a great subject for a book. He talks a lot and is very thoughtful. And he’s sort of this Zelig of renewable energy: He starts working on wind in 1999, right as the renewable industry is about to take off in the United States. He’s chief development officer for the third largest wind company by the late 2000s, and then when he sold that off, he asked really great questions: "What’s the next step? How do we go to an even larger scale?" His answer was, "We have to build new transmission, to get renewable energy from where we can generate it to where large numbers of people need it." He was a great character to tell a larger story.

A lot of this book is about the anatomy of deal-making. The first half of the book is about successes; the second half is about near misses. What do you think animated opposition to this project?

At the heart of it all, there was a disbelief that climate change was occurring and needed to be tackled. That’s one reason I wanted to write about this: A lot of people who write and think about climate change will write about how it affects nature, affects polar ice caps, affects our cities. That’s legitimate and important. But if we’re going to tackle that, we’re going to have to change a lot of how we do business.

But as much as Skelly appears to care about environmental issues, that’s not the case he made to investors.

He would not go to these very rich families who backed him and these private equity groups and say, "Hey, this is a project good for the environment, this is good for the climate." No, he was pitching, "This is how we’re going to make money."

Part of this story is a political one: You write, for example, about how Skelly bent the ear of an Oklahoma electricity regulator. As a reporter, did you prefer writing the energy story or the political story? Or is it all one?

The story of renewable energy right now is not a technology story. We know how to generate power from the sun and the wind. We know how to build transmission. This is not like the first book I wrote about fracking, where they had to create a new technology. This is essentially off-the-shelf technology. What’s preventing us from more renewable energy than we do in the United States is politics. It’s a question of political will.

Given the state of politics, do you see any path forward on the kind of transmission needs you write about?

I do. This is not a Republican/Democratic thing. The Republican administration certainly did not get behind this. But the Democratic administration, the Obama administration, did not move with as much speed as they could have. But if it’s a financial success, others will follow. Sometimes in energy it takes one person, one company to push an idea, to clear all the hurdles, to get all the legal issues out of the way. They may not be successful, but others will follow suit. The financials of renewable energy are too compelling.

Has anybody talked about renewable energy from the perspective of political populism?

It’s a lot easier to campaign and talk about renewable energy than it is to talk about the nitty-gritty of what we need to do to make that happen. And so I think that there’s a disconnect right now between the politics and how popular renewable energy is and the people who want to sit around and talk about, "OK, how do we actually get this done?" The Green New Deal is a perfect example of that. It’s a great collection of ideas without a lot of details. We need to get into the details, we need to be serious about the details, because taking the carbon out of our economy isn’t going to happen in political platitudes and Twitter posts. It’s going to happen with people building new infrastructure and investing hundreds of millions of dollars. And that’s why I wanted to write this book. I wanted to give people an idea not just of the challenges developers and entrepreneurs face, but also the potential rewards.

