Want to know where to go when it comes to pilates in Austin?

As luck would have it, there are lots of first-class pilates options to choose from in and around Austin.

To find the top pilates studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

1. Pure Pilates Austin 11011 Domain Drive, Suite 115, North Burnet

Photo: ClassPass

Pure Pilates Austin is Austin's favorite pilates studio by the numbers, with 4.9 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, and 1,041 fans on Facebook.

"This is not your traditional form of pilates, but rather a high-intensity, calorie burning, sweat-inducing workout that combines the basic philosophies of pilates with a modern attitude," explains the business' ClassPass profile. "Pure Pilates Austin combines low impact cardio intervals with weight training on their state-of-the-art Megaformer M3 machines to teach the Lagree MethodTM of fitness. The New York Times and Women's Health, amongst others, have termed it 'pilates on crack'."

"Expanding upon the success of their Downtown / West Campus location, Pure Pilates Austin opened the doors at their Domain location on December 1st, 2014," Pure Pilates Austin's Yelp page explains. "The owner, Allison, is a West Coast native who always has had a strong passion for fitness from her days on the soccer field to running half marathons. She didn't discover the amazing results that group fitness could have until she discovered the Lagree Method on a trip to Southern California and she has been hooked ever since."

2. The Lagree Studio 10721 Research Blvd., Suite B-140, Gateway

Photo: ClassPass

Also among Austin's favorites is The Lagree Studio, with 4.9 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, and 2,792 fans on Facebook.

"This HIIT, strength training and Pilates-Inspired workout utilizes the Lagree Fitness Megaformer and the VersaClimber to effectively combine strength, endurance, balance, core, mobility and cardiorespiratory training, not only in one session but in each and every move," The Lagree Studio notes on its Yelp page. "It is intense on the muscles, but low-impact and safe on the joints, spine, and connective tissues. All fitness levels welcome."

3. Core Therapy and Pilates 3534 Bee Cave Road, #110

Photo: ClassPass

With 4.9 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, and 2,447 fans on Facebook, Core Therapy and Pilates has garnered plenty of local fans.

"The staff at CORE Therapy & Pilates includes Certified Pilates Instructors and Licensed Physical Therapists who are also Pilates Certified," explains the business' ClassPass profile. "They offer both rehab and fitness based Pilates. The Pilates method of body conditioning is a unique system that strengthens and tones muscles, improves posture, provides flexibility and balance, and unites mind with body."

"Serving Austin since 2005, we started with more space than we needed or could afford," Core Therapy and Pilates writes on its Yelp page. "Cheryl & Stephen did it all initially and then the team began to build. Now CORE offers 25+ group Pilates & Gyrotonic classes a week and private instruction by appointment."

4. Pilates Bodies & Barre 701 S. Capital of Texas Highway, N840

Photo: PILATES BODIES & BARRE/Yelp

With 4.7 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, and 711 fans on Facebook, Pilates Bodies & Barre holds its own among the competition.

"Pilates Bodies & Barre is a locally-owned, fully-equipped classical Pilates studio offering private, duet & trio sessions; Pilates mat, tower & reformer classes; BeyondBarre classes; and Yoga," explains the business' profile on ClassPass. "They offer a unique experience as Austin's premier classical Pilates & Beyond Barre studio. Located in The Village at Westlake, the studio is filled with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and features the best Pilates equipment in the industry."

"Studio owner, Tobie Funte Flannery, is a Pilates Method Alliance and Power Pilates Certified Instructor," according to the business' Yelp page. "In addition to 600+ hours of comprehensive training through Power Pilates, Tobie has studied with internationally renowned Pilates educators, including several of the Pilates First-Generation Teachers. With 100+ hours of Continuing Education in such areas as kinesiology, nutrition, barre and Pilates, Tobie is passionate about making a difference in the lives of her clients, her instructors and the community."

5. Pilates West 6340 Highway 290 West, Suite 105, East Oak Hill

Photo: PILATES WEST/Yelp

With 4.9 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, and 131 fans on Facebook, Pilates West is another popular local pick.

Open since July 2018, "Pilates West is a new Pilates room in SW Austin (in Oak Hill)," explains the business' profile on ClassPass. "Built on fitness and Pilates experience amounting to greater than 25 years."

"A lover of fitness overall, Robin has a BBA from Texas State University and a MS in Exercise Science & Health Promotion from California University of PA," according to the business' Yelp page. "Her passion for Pilates stems from gymnastics, cheer, swimming, and the perfection of the balance and control that the body requires for maintenance and aging. Certifications include (but aren't limited to) National Academy of Sports Medicine- Performance Enhancement, Body Arts & Sciences International Comprehensive Pilates Certification, and a License in Massage Therapy."

6. Zenergy Pilates 8300 N. FM 620, Suite N-700

Photo: ZENERGY PILATES/Yelp

With 4.3 stars on ClassPass, five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, and 489 fans on Facebook, Zenergy Pilates is worth checking out.

"Zenergy Pilates is dedicated to providing each client a place where they can be energized and enlivened while achieving their health and fitness goals," according to the business' ClassPass profile. "The vibe lends itself to a unique clientele devoted to lifelong movement. Clients enjoy the individual attention they receive in the small classes and even on the busiest days they look forward to arriving at the studio because they know they will leave de-stressed, energized, and with a sense of well-being."

"Zenergy Pilates (formerly located at the Oasis on Lake Travis) moved in February of 2018 to our current location in the Trails @ 620 shopping center, near the intersection of North FM 620 and Wilson Our spacious, light-filled studio offers state of the art Pilates equipment, and highly trained, passionate instructors focused on helping you reach your goals," Zenergy Pilates's Yelp page states. "Owner Dena Tarpley shares her passion for movement and wellness with their clients, and our highly trained instructors tailor workouts to each clients needs."

