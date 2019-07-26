Events

Classic Game Fest. Bring the classic video games you grew up with to your children. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road. $25-$10, Kids younger than 12 free. palmereventscenter.com

Humane Society. Art Workshop. 10 a.m. July 30. Create animal-themed art and learn about cats and dogs. All supplies provided. Children 8 and younger free, but you must register, AustinHumaneSociety.org, 512-646-7387. Austin Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson Lane.

Back to School Bash. Austin Independent School District celebrates the return to school with giveaways including school supplies and backpacks and a vaccine clinic. Noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road. austinisd.org

Woodland Faerie Trail. Open from through Aug. 10. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road. zilkergarden.org

Museums

Science Mill. Shark Week. Enjoy shark-themed adventures including digging for shark teeth, making 3D printed shark teeth, shark trivia and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 4. Science Mill, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City. sciencemill.org

Bullock Museum. Sense-sational Thursdays: Summertime in Texas. Explore history with your senses. 10 a.m. Thursday. Make It Tuesdays: Remember Women's Suffrage. 10 a.m. Tuesday. Bullock Museum, 1800 N. Congress Ave. thestoryoftexas.com

George Washington Carver Museum. First Saturdays. Special family programming. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Juneteenth George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St. austintexas.gov

Thinkery workshops. Sensory Friendly Hours. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Tinkering Take Homes: No Sew Bag. Create a bag in the Spark Shop. $5 a kit. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Baby Bloomers: Make It Go! For ages 0-3. 9 a.m. Monday. Baby Boomers: Color Creations. 9 a.m. Aug. 3. $5. What's the Scoop? Make ice cream. For ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m. Saturday. $8. Learn to cut out shapes with a scroll saw. $5 a kit. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10-11, Aug. 24-25. Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org

Toybrary Austin: Free Baby Play Date. 1 p.m. Tuesday. Gardening for kids. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, $7. Park Rangers Playtime. 10:30 a.m. $7. End of Summer Arty Party. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. $12. Toybrary Austin, 2001 Justin Lane. toybraryaustin.com

Music

Saturday Morning Kids Live Concert. 9 a.m. Saturdays. This week: Staci Gray. The Hive, 10415 Old Manchaca Road. hiveaustin.com

Austin Symphony Hartman Concerts in the Park. Bring a picnic and listen to music of one of the symphony’s sections. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. austinsymphony.org

Movies

Alamo Drafthouse Kids Club. These morning movies can be seen with a donation of $1-$5 to a local charity or school. "The Neverending Story," 10 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, Lakeline. 10:45 a.m. Sunday-Thursday. "Kung Fu Panda," 10 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mueller. "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Mueller. PBS Kids At the Alamo: "Wild Kratts." 10 a.m. Sunday, Slaughter Lane. 1 p.m. Sunday, Lakeline. "Odd Squad." 10 a.m. Saturday, Lakeline. drafthouse.com

Sound & Cinema. Watch a classic movie with a soundtrack by a local band. This week: "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Free. 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org

Regal Summer Movie Express. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Westgate Stadium 11, Regal Metropolitan and Gateway Stadium 16. This week: “Sing” and “How to train Your Dragon 2.” Tickets are $1. regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse offers $1 movies 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Round Rock 8; 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. Wednesdays, Hill Country Galleria. This week: “Sherlock Gnomes.” cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse

Theatre

Zilker Summer Musical: “The Little Mermaid.” Zilker Summer Musical returns all the music under the sea. 8:15 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 7. Free, but donations are welcome. Zilker Hillside Theatre, 2206 William Barton Drive. zilker.org

Summer Stock Austin: “Haunted: A Ghost Story.” An original musical from Allen Robertson and Damon Brown about a campfire story and a witch. 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. $15-$24. Plus learn more about this production and theater at day camps. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ages 5-8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ages 9-12, July 30 and July 31. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. summerstockaustin.org

“Snow White & Red Rose.” The children’s version of the classic story. 2 p.m. Sunday. $10-$8. EmilyAnn Theatre & Gardens, 1101 FM 2325, Wimberley. emilyann.org

“Wake Up, Brother Bear!” For ages 6 and younger. Two bear siblings explore the seasons. 1 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 25. $10. Zach Theatre’s Whisenhunt Studio, 1510 Toomey Road. zachtheatre.org

Books

BookPeople events. Hangry for Storytime! 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Shark Week Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Coloring Party Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Sunday. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar Blvd. bookpeople.com

Barnes & Noble events. New Baby & Me storytime: "Happy Llama." 11 a.m. Sunday. Harry Potter Book Club. 7 p.m. Wednesday. "The Pigeon Has to Go to School!" storytime. 11 a.m. Saturday. barnesandnoble.com

At the library:

Literature Live Puppet Lab. Object Theatre. Make puppets out of objects. 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Carver; 2 p.m. Aug. 2, Southeast; 2 p.m. Aug. 3, Twin Oaks.

#Yasstween! Video Game Freeplay for tweens. ages 9-12. 1 p.m. Monday, Central Library.

Just for Teens: Game On! 1 p.m. Monday.

Music Makers Crafternoon. For kids 3-8. 1:30 p.m. Monday, Central Library.

Camp Bluebonnet: "Game Changers." 2 p.m. Monday, Carver Branch. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Spicewood Springs Branch.

Star Party with Author Lindsay Leslie. 2 p.m. Monday, Howson Branch.

Crafternoon. 3 p.m. Monday, St. John Branch. 3 p.m. Tuesday, Southeast Branch.

Summer Cinema: "WALL-E." 3 p.m. Monday, University Hills Branch.

Monday Movies: "Jack the Giant Slayer." 5 p.m. Willie Mae Kirk Branch.

Zine Workshop for tweens. Ages 9-12. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Central Library.

Bernadette Nason Presents An Attitude of Gratitude. 2 p.m. Tuesday, Old Quarry Branch.

Space Slime. 4 p.m. Tuesday, University Hills Branch.

Family Board Game Night. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Central Library.

Homeschool D&D Club. Ages 9-18. 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Navigate: Junior Academy. Free Introduction to Careers and College. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Windsor Park Branch. Exploring College and Careers. 1 p.m. Thursday, Little Walnut Creek Branch. 4 p.m. Friday, Southeast Branch. Free College Planning. 10 a.m. Saturday, Central Library. College Planning 101. 11:30 a.m. Howson Branch.

Bow Wow Reading with Quintana Roo. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Little Walnut Creek Branch.

Halloween in Summer. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Carver Branch.

Thursday Matinee. "The Goonies." 1 p.m. Thursday, Terrazas Branch.

Saturday Movie Matinee "Captain Marvel." 2 p.m. Saturday, Windsor Park Branch.