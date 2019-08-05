When I was a kid, I used to dream of going to Woodstock.

I might have grown up listening to the bubblegum pop of New Kids on the Block, but I was also the daughter of hippies, who loved everything from the Doors and Fleetwood Mac to Riders in the Sky and Asleep at the Wheel.

Sure, my parents eventually found yacht rock and smooth jazz, but for a long time, the majority of the music I heard (and the artists I got to hear about) were the classics: Paul Simon, Santana, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane.

I'm sure that's how I heard about Woodstock. My dad loved to spin these beautiful stories for my sister and me about cultural and historic events that happened before we were around, so when "With a Little Help from My Friends" came on the radio, he might launch into a tale about the New York farmer who let some hippies use his field for a big concert. A concert so big that people came from far and wide to experience it. So many people, in fact, they had to park their cars and walk in. Then the toilets overflowed and then it rained and then Jimi Hendrix played "The Star-Spangled Banner" like no one had ever played it before.

The whole history, well-known to people who were alive when it happened, became this epic tale that I'd hear about yearly, if not monthly, especially as my sister and I became more interested in the bands that performed. We knew he didn't attend Woodstock, but we'd ask if he'd seen a certain band elsewhere, perhaps when he was in college working as a light tech at the local arena. He was behind the lights for the Doobie Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band and Heart, and he watched from the sidelines during one of Elvis' final performances because the King brought his own lighting crew.

I'm sure he showed us the Woodstock documentary long before we knew about the sociopolitical issues that stirred during the late 1960s and contributed to why Woodstock was so monumental, but eventually, we'd talk about that, too.

That's when I began to wish I could have been there. I was living in a small town, where the idea that I could be part of a spectacle so superlative and culturally significant that they made a movie about it was just a dream.

But that didn't stop me from dreaming. I used to fantasize about what if the Beatles had been there. Or if it had taken place in another year, who would have performed. Or I'd think about the kids who were reportedly conceived there and felt jealous that they could tell such a cool story.

As I grew older, I started to feel sad that some of the people who made the event so great had died. Or that the revival in 1994 had to feel so out of touch to me, then an 11-year-old with strong opinions about Woodstock. Blind Melon? I'll take the Band.

But then I finally got to be the age of the people I watched in the documentary footage. I wore long skirts and sang songs about wildflowers, too.

At 18, I finally attended a music festival with more people than in my hometown. It was the Route 66 Festival in Joplin, Mo., where I sung along with the Wallflowers and heard Lynyrd Skynyrd perform "Simple Man" and watched Don McLean perform verse after verse of "American Pie." That's when I started to realize that, though nowhere as meaningful, these music festivals were my own time machine. I could have my own Woodstock moments; I just had to look for them.

A few years later, I stood in the middle of what felt like a million and a half people during the Austin City Limits Music Festival that I'd heard about way up in Missouri. My best friend, Troy, and I drove overnight to get to Austin, just in time to take a nap and see Franz Ferdinand in Zilker Park. Two days later, we caught Ben Harper as he closed out the festival, and then we drove 13 hours to Missouri so we could make it to our classes on Monday.

It was that first experience at ACL where my deeply imbued Woodstock envy started to fade. I had my own favorite bands and my own magical musical experiences that, even though they didn't involve mudslides, were iconic in their own way.

I watched a full moon rise over Auditorium Shores at Fun Fun Fun Fest while I listened to Modest Mouse perform the songs that Troy and I sang on those overnight roadtrips to Austin in college. At Utopia Fest, my kids and I laughed until we couldn't stop while rolling around in oversized hamster bubbles. At last year's ACL, I cried while listening to Paul McCartney play "Blackbird" with those same kids by my side, thinking about Troy, who died just a few years after that ACL adventure and never had his own sacred moment with a Beatle.

But even though I cherish my music festival memories, I still wish I could have been at Woodstock, in the crowds of people who wore flowers in their hair and didn't conform to society's standards at a moment when it was radical to want a world where everybody feels free. Through their own hippie ways, my parents introduced me to many of the principles of the movement and its signature sounds.

My dad was on the cusp of turning 16 when all those bands came together for a little festival in a field. I'm sure he read about it from afar, more than a little jealous that he couldn't be there to experience it.

Even without being there, he became a veritable member of the Woodstock generation, and I think that missing out on Woodstock fueled his fire to see every band he loved at every chance he could. Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top. Wings and the Eagles. Pink Floyd. He and my mom eventually saw Santana, not once but twice.

My dad didn't live to see the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, but I don't think he ever stopped wishing he could have gone. I can't be surprised that he passed that along, too.