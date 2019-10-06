Here's who you should see at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday during Weekend One. Read all of our critics' picks for the whole weekend, too. Read all of our ACL Fest coverage at austin360.com/acl.

PETER BLACKSTOCK

11:45 a.m. Otis the Destroyer (VRBO): Fixtures on the local indie-rock scene for the past several years, the band fronted by singer-songwriter Otis Wilkins recently released a new five-song EP, “Cool Evil.”

2 p.m. Joseph (American Express): The Portland, Oregon, family trio — Natalie Closner Schepman with her younger twin sisters Allison and Meegan Closner — has released three radiant pop albums in the past five years, the last two for ATO Records. Expect a focus in this set on the new “Good Luck, Kid,” which came out a few weeks ago.

4 p.m. Rosalía (Honda): The 20something eclectic singer-songwriter from Spain has collaborated with Pharrell Williams and James Blake and won two Latin Grammys last year. She’ll also tape an episode of the “Austin City Limits” TV show on Oct. 8.

5 p.m. Billy Strings (BMI): A big hit at a recent Old Settler’s Music Festival appearance, Strings has rocketed to the forefront of Americana music in recent years with a sound that bends hot bluegrass picking toward raucous punk energy. His new album, “Home,” came out last week on Rounder Records.

6 p.m. Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers (Tito’s): Tough draw going up against Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves, but ace keyboardist Hornsby has a few Grammys on his own shelf, including 1987 best new artist after his platinum-selling debut “The Way It Is.” He’s had a fascinatingly diverse career since then, as his set with the Noisemakers no doubt will bear out.

8 p.m. Mumford & Sons (American Express): Headliners on this same stage just three years ago, the British folk-rockers return with a focus on last year’s “Delta,” their fourth album.

DEBORAH SENGUPTA STITH

12:30 p.m. Nilüfer Yanya (American Express): The London pop breakout with the gorgeous, smoky voice has been on a rapid rise since her debut album, “Miss Universe,” an engrossing collection of catchy, complicated pop dropped in March.

1:15 p.m. Duckwrth (T-Mobile): The Cali rapper uses a bounce and groove theory to rock a party right. On his latest release, “The Falling Man,” he mixes his signature West Coast G-funk with dark atmospherics and bass heavy club bangers.

3 p.m. Koffee (T-Mobile): The 19-year-old DJ and chanter from Jamaica takes reggae back to its roots, using the form as both an outcry against injustice and celebration of sunny island vibes.

4 p.m. Rosalía (Honda): Buoyed by tremendous range and superb showmanship, the Spanish pop singer who smoothly shifts from dramatic vocal flourishes that tremble with passion to sassy hip-switching Latin pop jams is on a meteoric rise.

5 p.m. Fisher (T-Mobile): Let the Australian house DJ soundtrack your dinnertime dance break.

6 p.m. Kacey Musgraves (American Express): Musgraves singing warm and lovely songs from “Golden Hour” with the city skyline at her back as the sun begins to dip in the sky? Yes, please.

7 p.m. Lizzo (Miller Lite): After a spectacular summer spent speaking self-love to power all over the world, Team 360’s favorite rap queen lands in Zilker Park where we will ugly cry our feelings out and shout along to every word of “Truth Hurts.”

8 p.m. Cardi B (Honda): In case you forgot that the ladies are running this rap game right now, Cardi, who’s been cleaning up at award shows all year, arrives to put an exclamation point on the end of your hot girl summer and take this fest out right.

ERIC WEBB

12:30 p.m. Nilüfer Yanya (American Express): This British singer’s voice is unreal. Stream “Baby Luv” and then meet me at the front of the stage.

1:15 p.m. Duckwrth (T-Mobile): The Cali rapper had a memorable track on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack, and his creative rhymes and colorful beats are going to hit the spot in the early afternoon.

2 p.m. Idles (Honda): British creators of the hardest-driving song that namedrops Malala that you’ll ever hear. Raising consciousness in the mosh pit.

4 p.m. Rosalía (Honda): The flamenco sensation’s “Con Altura” made both my summer playlist and Barack Obama’s. If you don’t believe one of us, at least believe the other.

6 p.m. Kacey Musgraves (American-Express): The yee-haw agenda strikes again. The former Austinite and Willie Nelson protege is going to pack in the crowds, so get there early. Also the start of a three-hour run of gay icons that includes ...

7 p.m. Lizzo (Miller Lite): We here at Austin360 have been Lizzo evangelists since SXSW 2016. If you’re not going to listen to us at this point in regard to the former Houstonite — now owner of the longest-running No. 1 single by a female rapper ever; potentially the future president — then you should probably burn your ACL Fest wristband.

8 p.m. Cardi B (Honda): Someone get an aerial video of people immediately heading from Lizzo to Belcalis Almánzar (now co-star of seminal Jennifer Lopez film “Hustlers”). Cardi don’t need more press, but I can’t help but urge you: Send out the first weekend of ACL Fest with this lady.