Theater & dance

Homer's "The Odyssey." Six actors including Sam Grimes and Nancy Eyermann will bring to life scenes from a hero’s epic adventures in Austin Shakespeare’s new production of the Greek classic. Artistic director Ann Ciccolella has written a fresh adaptation, with all the same characters, that promises an imaginative 70-minute performance in the intimate Rollins Theatre at the Long Center. The production concludes in a question-and-answer session with the director and actors. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $18-$37. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. 512-474-5664, thelongcenter.org

Music

GayCL 2019 at Cheer Up Charlies. This is the ninth edition of Cheer Ups’ all-queer, indie alternative to Austin City Limits Festival. Nu-disco duo Sateen, a married couple who proclaim themselves, “New York City’s premier high-femme, high-glamour, queer music duo,” headlines with dark drag artist Vestite and No Nostalgia, a new project from emerging producer Lauren Sanders also on the bill. Electro duo P1nkstar and Y-Two Kwane will provide DJ breaks in bewteen sets. $10. 9 p.m. doors Saturday. 900 Red River St. cheerupcharlies.com — Deborah Sengupta Stith

Saturday Night Concert Series. Don't want to get anywhere near Zilker Park during ACL Festival but still need your weekend dose of live music? Head to the Hill Country Galleria for the final night of this weekly concert series. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to lounge on the grassy lawn during the show. The Ginger Man will have a beer tent nearby. This final performance is a rousing show from Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey Band. 7 p.m. Saturday. 12700 Hill Country Blvd. facebook.com/events/2556385387747203/

Comedy

"Circus of the Damned" at the Hideout Theatre. Beware the siren call of "Circus of the Damned." Eleven of the Hideout’s bravest improvisors have gathered to spin this devilish tale for you, featuring unfathomable double-dealings, desperate characters, wicked tricksters and fully realized circus acts. Because there's no script for the new show, each one will be different; just remember, price of admission is your immortal soul. 8 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 20. $15. 617 Congress Ave. hideouttheatre.com

Nightlife

Up & Down Tour with (512) Brewing. Little City Coffee teams up with another local brewery for the October Up & Down Tour. The Up & Down Tour is an exploration of coffee and beer, and with each beverage this exploration is divided into three parts: sourcing, transformation of the raw materials into the final product and a sensory analysis. The tour starts at Little City before heading over to (512) for a behind-the-scenes brewery tour and beer tasting. 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday. $25. 415 E. St. Elmo Road. No. 4A. facebook.com/events/424091548246141/

Operation Steingräbber. Not yet tired of Oktoberfest? We didn't think so. Keep the fall festivities going with an all-day Oktoberfest event at Zilker Brewing. Proper attire is, of course, encouraged. There will be music you can dance to from Off the Grid Band, which will come before the smooth sounds of DJ Markus With a K. Enjoy beer from Zilker and food from on-site truck Spicy Boys. Plus, of course, the UT and OU football game will play on the big screen. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1701 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/967892753546912