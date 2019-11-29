Think, Texas continues to poll experts about the headline news from our past.

Not long ago, we shared the results of a poll of historians, archivists and other experts who suggested the top headlines for Texas prior to 1800.

We now turn to what made news in the period between 1800 and 1850. Let us know what we left out.

1807: Spanish forces escort American explorer Zebulon Pike back to Louisiana. Stephen F. Austin later used Pike’s journals and map to help colonize the region with Americans in the 1820s and ’30s.

April 6, 1813: An army of Mexican insurgents and American supporters that had defeated Spanish royalist forces in Texas declares independence.

Aug. 18, 1813: A royalist army under Joaquín Arredondo defeats the Mexican and American insurgents and reestablishes Spanish control over Texas at the Battle of Medina, the bloodiest battle ever fought on Texas soil.

Feb. 22, 1819: The Adams-Onís Treaty is signed. It establishes the border between Spanish Texas and the Louisiana Purchase.

1820s-1830s: European Americans, African Americans and Mexicans settle in increasing numbers in Texas. Moses Austin and his son, Stephen, spearheaded colonization from the U.S.

1824: The provinces of Texas and Coahuila are joined into a single state by the Mexican constitutional congress that drafts the federalist constitution

1826-1827: An attempt by followers of land speculator Haden Edwards to launch a revolt against Mexican authorities in league with Texas Cherokees, known as the Fredonian Rebellion, marks the beginning of Mexican fears of Anglo disloyalty.

1827: The state constitution of Coahuila and Texas prohibits the introduction of enslaved persons into the state and declares that no one can be born into slavery in the state.

1830-1834: The Law of April 6, 1830, marks the first attempt by the Mexican national government to curtail Anglo-American immigration to Texas fearing loss of control of the border, and marks the beginning of Texas' alienation from the rest of Mexico.

March 2, 1836: Texas declares its independence from Mexico. For its part, Mexico disputes this move as an act of secession until 1848 when its government affirms the fact in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

April 21, 1836: The Battle of San Jacinto, coming less than two months after the fall of the Alamo, becomes the decisive battle of the Texas War of Independence. It concludes with the capture of Gen. Antonio López de Santa Anna.

Dec. 12, 1836: Texas congress passes a law establishing the boundaries of the republic between the Rio Grande and the boundary line established by the Adams-Onís Treaty of 1819, thus claiming parts of the Mexican jurisdictions of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Chihuahua and New Mexico.

1839: President Mirabeau B. Lamar moves the capital of the Republic of Texas to Austin, a signal that Texas intended to establish a transcontinental empire.

1840: Following the murder of a number of chiefs and leading warriors at the Council House in San Antonio, Comanche chief Buffalo Hump leads what is known as the Linnville Raid against Victoria and Linnville. Ultimately defeated at the Battle of Plum Creek, the Comanches never again raided so deeply into the interior of Texas.

1840s-1850s: German immigrants arrive in great numbers, especially to Central Texas, permanently altering its culture.

1845: The United States annexes Texas as a slave state. The state is allowed to keep its public lands, crucial to Texas’ future economy, politics and culture.

1846-1848: In what started off as a border skirmish, American forces drive aggressively into Mexico during the Mexican War. The war wraps up with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. Mexico loses from one-third to half of its territory, while the U.S. almost doubles in size.

Again, major thanks to Frank de la Teja, Emilio Zamora and other experts for their invaluable contributions to these first two lists of Texas headlines.