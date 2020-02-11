Get ready to take your shoes off and relive your childhood in the world’s largest bounce house, coming to Austin.

The Big Bounce America is making a few Texas stops on its national tour this April. The inflatable theme park offers adults and children four colorful areas — the World’s Biggest Bounce House, the Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam. It previously came through Austin last April.

The World’s Biggest Bounce House is what the Big Bounce company is known for, holding the Guinness World Record for largest inflatable (bouncy) castle. According to the Big Bounce America website, the attraction was supersized for 2020, stretching across 13,000 square feet instead of the record-setting 11,433 square feet it clocked in at in 2018. The bounce house also features a DJ in the center.

The Giant is a massive inflatable obstacle course with 50 different hurdles to get past, ending with a giant slide.

Air Space offers an otherworldly experience, with aliens, spaceships and a 60-foot-tall maze.

New to the tour is Sport Slam, an inflatable sports arena where you can dust off your basketball, soccer and dodgeball skills.

The inflatable wonderland will be open three weekends in Austin — April 11-12, 17-19 and 24-26 — as well as several weekends this spring in Dallas, if you want to make the drive.

Tickets include three-hour access to all four areas of the inflatable theme park with toddler, junior, bigger kid and adult sessions ranging from $17-$35. The park will be set up at Carson Creek Ranch (9507 Sherman Road) and time slots can be booked online.

The Big Bounce America lists Houston and San Antonio as potential future sites in its 2020 tour; check the website for updates.

