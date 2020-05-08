Memories are long when it comes to fiery, earth-rumbling events

My April 21 column on the 1947 Texas City Disaster — which killed 576, injured thousands and demolished much of the port town — shook memories from quite a few readers.

Some of the notes were intensely personal. Others took a more historical perspective.

Still others compared the enormous explosion on a ship loaded with fertilizer and other cargo to other deadly disasters involving explosive ammonium nitrate, such as the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in West that killed 15 first responders, injured more than 150 and left the small town in ruins, and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing by a domestic terrorist that killed at least 168, injured more than 60 and nearly destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

I’ve collected some of the most memorable correspondence about the Texas City column, lightly edited and trimmed:

Claire Roberts: “Thank you for your article about the Texas City explosion. I appreciate that it’s not forgotten. My grandfather was C.J. Wood, the fireman you mentioned.

“I never met him, but I have heard wonderful stories about what a character he was. Luckily, some of his family was out of town — including my mother — or far enough away from the site that they were not hurt.

“My other grandparents were survivors of that 1900 Galveston hurricane. They were married one week afterwards. I have often had the same thought as you — that the worst natural disaster and (one of) the worst human-made disasters in U.S. history were just a few miles apart.”

Thomas Mason: “Thank you for your fine column on the Texas City Disaster. In 1947, before they married, both of my parents had jobs in Texas City. They often told the story of how my mother was working as a secretary at Republic Oil Refining Company that fateful day.

“The first explosion shook her building, shattered a window in her office and sent her flying under a desk. My parents were fortunate to escape any real injury, but it was a horrific experience they never forgot. When my father went to have dinner with my mother that night at her parents’ home in Baytown, he said she shook her head and glass fell out of her hair.”

Kay Morris: “Thank you for the research and writing regarding the 1947 Texas City disaster. … My older sister was born that week in 1947 in Baytown. My nine-months pregnant mother would later recall to me the glass windows in Baytown — Goose Creek then — blowing out that April day.

“I am grateful for your sensitivity and the details regarding your grandmother and her fellow citizens’ experience and innocence as they gathered around the port. Especially the married couple who saw each other last on the railroad ties.”

Grady Giles: “I always enjoy your Texana stuff. Your article on the Texas City Disaster was great. As you mentioned, people felt or heard it hundreds of miles away. My mom was in Dallas at the time and heard it — wow! It was, after all, actual kilotons of high explosive.”

Maureen Scheevel: “Thank you for reminding us all about the Texas City explosions in your column today. This was one of the events like Kennedy's assassination and 9/11 where those who experienced it forever remembered where they were. It has been an integral part of my family's history, and I enjoyed reading about the personal memories of your Grandma Mary.

“My mother, as well as her dad before her, grew up in Texas City. My grandfather, Dr. Clarence F. Quinn, (who had) recently returned from active duty in France with Gen. George Patton's army as a clearing company commander at the front, was the city health officer then and for many years after.

“His military training was instrumental in triaging the wounded and getting them removed to Galveston- and Houston-area hospitals. This happened on his 45th birthday and was something he was reticent to discuss for the rest of his life.

“My grandmother had been baking a birthday cake when it happened. Their house was damaged but not destroyed. She borrowed $5 from a seminarian friend of my uncle's at St. Mary's Catholic Seminary — then in La Marque — and managed to get to Houston to join other family members.

“My mother had just finished a freshman calculus test at Rice University when someone told her there had been an explosion at Texas City. She replied that there were always explosions there.

“Only when her aunt came to find her on campus did she realize this was no ordinary explosion. I don't think they heard from my grandfather for about a week.”

Bob Merriam: “The explosion in Texas City on April 16, 1947, changed the lives of my family members.

“My father, Bernard F. Merriam II, was a mechanical engineer who worked for the Monsanto Chemical Company. He died in the explosion. As subsequent photos showed, the building in which my father worked was destroyed, except for the twisted metal frame. At the time of the explosion, my sister was 7.5 years old, I was 4.5, and our younger brother was 9 months.

“Somewhere in one of my storage boxes, I have a copy of Ron Stone’s book about the explosion. Our father is mentioned in the book. At the 50th anniversary of the disaster, the city of Texas City held a commemorative event, which my family attended. While at one of the events, I got a chance to speak to Mr. Stone. I thanked him for his book.

“I also have a copy of another book, which might interest you: ‘We Were There: Personal Accounts by Survivors of the Texas City Disaster – April 16, 1947.’

“Thank you for your article, as difficult as it is to read, again, about the disaster. Unfortunately, disasters involving the use of ammonium nitrate keep occurring — e.g., Oklahoma City and West, Texas. I think that it is very important that we are continually reminded of the inherent danger.”