Mexican novelist Laura Esquivel became an international hit after the publication of her book, "Like Water for Chocolate" in 1989.

Esquivel also wrote the screenplay for the 1992 film, which won the top prize in Mexican cinema and was a success in the U.S. as well.

To celebrate the novel’s 30th anniversary, Esquivel will be in Austin this week for a talk on Friday at the Blanton Auditorium in the Edgar A. Smith Building at the Blanton Museum of Art.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Esquivel will deliver a lecture in Spanish with English interpretation about the book’s most memorable elements, including the magic realism for which it is known and its use of food as metaphor, as well as its continued relevance in Mexican culture. The event is free and open to the public.