How much cookie dough can you squeeze into a half gallon of ice cream?

Blue Bell is on a mission to figure that out. The Brenham-based ice cream company announced its latest flavor today: Cookie Dough Overload, a brown sugar-sweetened vanilla ice cream with three kinds of cookie dough: chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough.

Traditional cookie dough ice cream only features chocolate chip cookie dough, and although it’s not nearly as divisive as mint chocolate chip, it remains a flavor that you either love more than any other or won’t eat if someone paid you. This new flavor really leans into that, tripling down on the dough.

I’m a fan of cookie dough ice cream, but how is this new extra extra cookie dough flavor? I’ll try it on my live stream taste test on Wednesday at noon on the Austin360 Facebook page.

In other Blue Bell news, the company has brought back its popular Red Velvet Cake ice cream for the spring season.