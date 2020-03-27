As the country braces for weeks of sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are revisiting the idea of a victory garden — the 100-year-old idea that planting a vegetable garden can help your country in a time of crisis.

The only problem is: How do you start a garden when Travis County’s gardening supply stores are closed?

Home improvement stores, such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, are open according to the county’s shelter-in-place order, but even though officials specified that food cultivation businesses were considered essential, the city’s major gardening centers — The Natural Gardener and Barton Creek Nursery — have closed for now, but The Great Outdoors on South Congress just added an online delivery/curbside pick-up option.

However, Shoal Creek Nursery is open, and Moon Valley Nurseries Red Barn and Whittlesey Landscape Supplies are also open selling soil and landscaping plants, but not vegetable transplants.

Callahan’s General Store is also open, selling some supplies needed for gardening and backyard chickens, but they don’t typically carry many transplants. (At this point in the growing season, most of what you’ll want to plant are transplants, not seeds.)

In Williamson County, gardening centers are open, including McIntire's Garden Center, Hill Country Water Gardens and Nursery and Hillside Nursery.

On Saturday, Johnson’s Backyard Garden is hosting a transplant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm in Garfield. You can find directions and info about the sale at jbgorganic.com. There will also be a vegetable stand set up at the farm.

RELATED: Find the latest coronavirus news

Plan your garden calendar with vegetables all year long

Gabriel Valley Farms in Georgetown, one of the area’s largest organic wholesale nurseries, is continuing to make deliveries to stores throughout Central Texas, so you might be able to find vegetable transplants at retail nurseries in the Hill Country, Hays and Bastrop counties.

If you’re hoping to grow your own food for the first time, it’s a good idea to consult a guide to growing food in Central Texas. The planting season here is different than it is for many other parts of the country, and local experts have plenty of information about what to plant when.

The big box home improvement stores also sell vegetable transplants, but in a limited quantity and variety and the plants are not necessarily suited for Texas’ growing conditions. They also sell soil and lumber needed to build raised beds. The Sustainable Food Center has a teaching garden in East Austin that is open right now if you want to look at an established garden to get ideas.