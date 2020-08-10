Technically, we aren’t supposed to call them "Popsicles." That’s a registered trademark. But ice pops, creamy pops made with milk or yogurt, and other fruity desserts-on-a-stick are having a moment. You might be seeing them pop up on your Instagram feed, in bright colors, made with orange and mango and filled with pieces of fruit.

Because pops are versatile and easy to make, it’s worth it to try them at home, says baking and dessert blogger Vallery Lomas.

You need only fruit juice, or iced tea, and whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand. You can add milk, cream, chocolate or even the last of that swig of St. Germain or bourbon if that’s what it takes to cool off.

Lomas recently posted an Instagram video class for her blueberry, Greek yogurt, and coconut milk pops.

"I started making (ice pops) because I lived in an apartment with no air-conditioning," Lomas said. "I like them for a summertime breakfast or snack because I can control what’s in it. I get good fat from the yogurt and it keeps me full."

Ice pops also make a good cooking project for kids, allowing them to combine fruits, even though freezing and unmolding time do require a bit of patience.

Pops are also great for serving at a social distance. Just grab a stick and keep it moving.

Here are some tips for making your own pops:

Molds: You can find ice pop molds at home goods stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond for about $13. To remove the pops from the molds, run hot water over the mold just until the pop releases. Once the pops are removed, return them to the freezer briefly to set.

Storage: Don’t store the pops in the molds, because you’ll have a hard time removing them. Instead, put them in zipper bags, where they will keep about two weeks.

Instagram-worthy pops: Get your pops ready for social posts by adding extra fruit or even edible flowers to the mold before pouring in the liquid. Lomas says you can make pops pretty by giving them a garden atmosphere using lavender sprigs or lemon thyme leaves. "If I was having a socially distant backyard party, I would serve beautiful (ice pops)," she said.

Fruit pops: You’ll need about 2 cups of fresh or frozen fruit, 1/4 cup of orange or apple juice or and 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar, honey, or other sweetener. Puree the ingredients in a blender, then pour into molds. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to preserve the color of peaches and mango.

Creamy pops: A cup of Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup of milk can serve as the base for creamy pops. Feel free to use coconut water, soy, or almond milk. You can add whole fruit to this base, or put all the ingredients into a blender and puree, then pour into molds.

Layered pops: Let each layer of fruit puree or creamy pop mixture set in the freezer for at least 20 minutes before adding the next flavor. Be sure to keep other purees refrigerated while layers are setting.

Blueberry-Coconut Greek Yogurt Pops

You can use honey instead of sugar, and adjust to taste.

1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) Greek yogurt

3/4 cup (6 ounces) full fat coconut milk

4 tablespoons granulated sugar*, divided

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

In a large bowl, combine the Greek yogurt with the coconut milk and 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of sugar or honey. Stir vigorously until you have a smooth consistency. Taste and add more sweetener, if desired. Set aside.

Make the blueberry sauce by combining the blueberries with the remaining 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar or honey in a small pot. Cook over medium heat until the blueberries start to break down. Stir and continue cooking until it reaches a jamlike consistency. Remove from heat.

Place a tablespoon of the yogurt mixture in each mold. Add a tablespoon of blueberry sauce. Top with another tablespoon of the yogurt. Continue alternating until the mold is nearly full. Place the top on the mold and add the sticks. Freeze for 6 hours.

Once the ice pops are completely frozen, place the mold under running water so that they will loosen. Remove and enjoy immediately, or place in the freezer in an air-tight container with parchment paper dividing each row. These are an easy grab-and-go breakfast for summer, or a cool treat for any time of day. Makes 10.

— Recipe courtesy of Vallery Lomas; foodieinnewyork.com

Lemon Ice Pops

This ice pop recipe can be adapted for any fruit you have on hand. You can also add lime or coconut. For pretty pops, drop thin slices of lemon and lime into the mold before adding liquid.

3/4 cup sugar or 1/2 cup honey

1 cup water

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

Using a saucepan, dissolve sugar into water, stirring continuously. Add juice and zest and bring to a simmer. Remove mixture from heat and allow to cool. Taste and adjust sweetener, if needed.

Pour lemon mixture into molds, add sticks and freeze for 6 hours. Makes 10 pops.

Strawberry Cream Pops

Any fruit you have on hand can be made into a creamy pop. For a mocha version, replace fruit with 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of espresso powder. For a refreshing floral pop, use honey and replace fruit with a pinch of culinary lavender.

2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup whole, coconut, soy or almond milk

1/4 cup sugar or honey (to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

Using a blender, puree all ingredients until smooth, scraping down sides, if necessary. Taste and adjust sweetener.

Pour mixture into ice pop molds, add sticks, and freeze for 6 hours. Makes about 10 pops.

Fig and Yogurt Pops with Tahini Magic Shell

Ice pops (known here as artikim) are a national obsession in Israel, delivering a refreshing blast chill when the temperatures spike from hot to Hades. From the cheap, delicious, artificially flavored ices you can buy along the beach to Mexican-style paletas, which come in a million gourmet flavors, it’s easy to get a frozen/sweet fix on a stick. To show off the gorgeous fruit in season, I based these pops around thick, juicy slices of figs. I slide them into pop molds, then tip a tart, honey-sweetened yogurt mixture around them before freezing. If you can, try to arrange your pops so the figs remain visible (see instructions in recipe), but no matter how you build them, they’re delicious. The tahini magic shell really is two-ingredient heaven; dip once and you’ve got a semi-translucent sesame slick that hardens on contact with the pops; dip twice for a thicker layer. I make a generous amount of the magic shell because it makes dipping the pops easier; you can refrigerate any leftover shell, then gently rewarm it in the microwave. If you want to halve it, you’ll just have to tip and swirl the pops around to coat them.

— Adeena Sussman

For the pops:

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup honey

Generous pinch of ground cardamom

Pinch of fine sea salt

2 or 3 large, plump fresh figs

For the tahini magic shell:

1 cup pure tahini paste

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

Make and freeze the pops: In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, honey, cardamom and salt. Take a look at your pop molds and gauge how thick you need to slice your figs; you want to be able to slide the figs into the molds so they are fairly tightly wedged in place (this will mean you’ll see fig after they’re frozen). Slide 1 large or 2 smaller fig slices into the molds, then press a wooden pop stick through the figs down into the bottom of the molds. Pour the yogurt mixture around the figs, moving the figs slightly with your fingers and tapping the molds against the counter to allow the yogurt to fill any gaps and air pockets. Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours (or if you have an instant pop maker, by all means use that).

Make the magic shell and finish the pops: Once the pops are frozen, combine the tahini and coconut oil until smooth in a glass that can fit the pop without it touching its sides. Line a plate with wax paper and place it in the freezer. Loosen the pops by letting them sit out for 5 minutes, or run the outside of the molds carefully under warm water in 15-second increments until they release. Dip each pop in the tahini mixture, pull it out, and let the excess mixture drip off. If desired, dip again; the mixture should harden almost immediately. Place each pop on the wax paper-lined plate as they’re done. Freeze for a few minutes before serving, or wrap each pop in wax paper, then in plastic wrap, and store in the freezer for up to 1 week.

— From "Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook" by Adeena Sussman (Avery, $35)