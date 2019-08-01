St. Emmanuel to host salad fundraiser

DENISON — The St. Emmanuel Church of God in Christ Dorothy Ann Morrison Scholarship committee will be having a parade of salads fundraiser this weekend.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 411 N. York Ave., Denison.

The ticket cost is $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church to hold revival

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will hold its family revival at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The theme will be, “A family that is responding to a call to serve,” based on Isaiah 6:8.

Special guest speaker will be Light Church Pastor Ron Shaw.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1101 East Houston St. in Sherman.

Mount Olive Baptist Church to celebrate anniversary

DENISON — Mount Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its 131st church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The church was first organized in 1888.

The theme will be, “Faithful to God’s Vision.”

Speaking at the 11 a.m. service will be New Birth Cathedral of Praise Bishop Charles Brown Sr.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor K.W. King will speak at 3:30 p.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Southside Baptist Church to hold back to school bash

DENISON — Southside Baptist Church will hold its back to school bash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 10.

Activities will include Bible stories, crafts, bounce house and outdoor games. Invite friends and bring a towel.

Lunch will be served, and a back to school gift will be given to all students.

The church is located at 3500 S. Park Ave. in Denison.

Greater Coffey Memorial COGIC to celebrate anniversary

DENISON — Greater Coffey Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The church will also be honoring its pastor, Superintendent James W. Hunt Jr. and Patricia L. Hunt on their 18th anniversary with the church.

The message will be brought by TNE4th Jurisdictional Prelate Bishop Nathiel D. Wells.

The church is located at 231 West Texas St. in Denison.

Herald Democrat still accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com